USA finance and payments live updates: Bitcoin drops, $400 monthly check car owners, Child Tax Credit 2022, S. – AS USA

– Average price of a gallon of gasoline rises to $4.483, setting new all-time record

– Senior Citizens League predicts a COLA rise of 8.6% for Social Security recipients in 2023

– Perigo CEO warns that baby formula shortage could last the rest of the year – what has the White House said?

– Bitcoin falls below $30,000 after crypto-collapse sparked by Luna decline

– Russia's currency, the ruble, makes gains against the US dollar this year in spite of economic sanctions.

– California's Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes gas stimulus checks for state residents to counter high price of fuel

– Inflation increased 0.3 percent in April, for a year over year increase of 8.3%

– US 30-year fixed mortgage rate rises to 5.3% according to St Louis Fed, increased rate could cool house price rise

– What is the average retirement income for a single person?

– How long does it take for a SNAP application to be approved?

– Pros and cons of a 30-year or 20-year mortgage for home purchases

Cryptocurrency price: why has Luna crashed so much?

Social Security US: can my wife get Social Security if I am disabled?

Can you collect unemployment benefits and social security disability at the same time?

$400 check for car owners: what does the proposal consist of and who is in favor of its approval?

Why is the housing supply improving while interest rates are higher?

Social Security: How large could the 2023 COLA increase be?

Will US home prices drop in 2022 according to experts?

What is causing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to crash?

What is causing inflation in US and when will it go down according to experts?

What is the average retirement income for a single person?

Can you collect unemployment benefits and social security disability at the same time?

In nearly all of the US, there are no rules which prevent you from receiving both unemployment benefits and Social Security disability support. This is also true for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and unemployment benefits, thanks to recent laws changes since the year 2000.

In practice however, it is very difficult to be a recipient of both plans. This is because the criteria for receving both are at odds with one another; to collect unemployment benefits you must be actively searching for work while the only way to qualify for disability benefits is being unable to work.

Inflation approaches 40-year peak

The sky-high rate of inflation is causing major problems for people from all works of life in the United States, slashing consumers' buying power and hampering businesses as the nation continues the post-pandemic recovery.

Inflationary pressures were noted during the second half of 2021 but the pace has quickened substantially in 2022, best highlighted by the sharp increase in the price of motor fuel. Today, AAA confirmed that the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the US had risen to $4.483, setting a new record.

El Salvador pushes for wider Bitcoin adoption

In late 2021 El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as an official currency and the Central American nation is now longer for other to follow suit. El Salvador has invited 44 countries to discuss the “rollout and benefits” of cryptocurrency at a meeting of African, Asian and Latin American countries on Monday.

Writing on Twitter, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele highlighted what he believes will be the benefits from associated nations in the future:

“Tomorrow, 32 central banks and 12 financial authorities (44 countries) will meet in El Salvador to discuss financial inclusion, digital economy, banking the unbanked, the bitcoin rollout and its benefits in our country."

"The Biden-Harris Administration has announced over $110 billion for the federal government, states, territories, Tribes, and local governments from formula and competitive programs that will change people’s lives for the better – improving roads and highways, rebuilding bridges, strengthening links in our supply chains like ports and airports, replacing lead pipes to deliver clean drinking water, building out high-speed internet, and more."

Why is McDonald’s selling its Russian businesses? Fast food chain reiterates “our commitment to our values”

McDonald's will become the latest American company to withdraw permanently from Russia after it was announced that the fast food giant is selling all 850 stores in the country. Western corporations have severed ties with Moscow over the continued invasion of Ukraine, as part of a wider trend of economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

But what happens to the 62,000 staff currently employed by McDonalds in Russia, and where will they find a buyer for the huge number of premises currently controlled by the company?

What is causing inflation in US and when will it go down according to experts?

The US is in the grips of a serious inflationary problem that has quickly become the battleground for the upcoming midterm elections. A confluence of factors have pushed up prices across the board for consumers and threaten to intensify the economic pressures on Americans.

Speaking at the White House, President Biden said his, “plan attacks inflation and grows the economy by lowering costs for working families, giving workers well-deserved raises, reducing the deficit by historic levels and making big corporations and the very wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.”

McDonalds announces it is selling off its Russian businesses

Global fast food giant McDonalds has confirmed that it has begun the process to sell off the franchises owned in Russia, the next stage in the company's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. McDonalds, like many other western companies, had decided to pause trading in Russia in protest against the continued violence in Ukraine but today's announcement signals that the economic punishments on Moscow and the Russian people are unlikely to dim in the near future.

Diesel shortages could be on the way for parts of the US

The price of diesel, as well as gasoline, rose to new all-time heights on Monday after days of consistent increases. The recent price rises have been fuelled in part by the high price of crude oil, a key constituent part of diesel and gasoline. This will not only cause pain at the pump but could also affect consumers more widely as the price of manufacturing and transporting products becomes more expensive.

Social Security US: can my wife get Social Security if I am disabled?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides benefit payments for retired workers in the United States, but that is far from the agency's only responsibility. It oversees a variety of other programs to offer financial support, such as the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

SSDI pays benefits to you and certain family members if you are insured, provided that you contributed enough during your time in work. If you are eligible for SSDI then your spouse is able to draw a benefit as part of your support program if they satisfy certain criteria…

"The very lack of a tangible value anchor for cryptocurrencies can, at times such as now, make them appear extremely high risk – contrary to the original concept that attracted many original investors."

"I’ve spent the last few days on the phone calling Terra community members – builders, community members, employees, friends and family, that have been devastated by UST depegging. I am heartbroken about the pain my invention has brought on all of you."

"What we’re really seeing in the crypto community is a really powerful, real-time proof of why securities laws and banking laws exist. We’re recreating the very same messes — using new technologies — that bedeviled our great-grandparents and our grandparents."

What is the price of gasoline according to the AAA?

Fuel prices continue to surge in the United States, causing more pain at the pump for consumers and provoking further inflation as it makes the price of transportation and transit more expensive across the board. Figures compiled by AAA show the daily average for a price of gasoline and diesel in the US, and both have hit new record heights on Monday…

Regular Unleaded – $4.4835 per gallon

Diesel – $5.5685 per gallon

Scammers took advantage of pandemic unemployment benefits

Throughout the pandemic the federal government provided financial support for tens of millions of struggling Americans with a variety of programs. One of the most widely used was the pandemic-era boost for unemployment benefits, which gave an extra $600 per week (initially) for out-of-work citizens. However the more generous weekly figure became a target for scammers and an estimated $163 million was lost to fruadsters.

US NEWS

What is the average retirement income for a single person?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) oversees a variety of financial support programmes but it is the retirement benefits that are by far the most widely utilised. The programme provides “replacement income for qualified retirees and their families” and is used by more than 50 million Americans every year, with 15 milion more people using other programmes like those for disability benefits.

But the amount on offer is based on each recipient's individual circumstances and work history so the entitllement varies. We take a look at the average sum for beneficiaries…

Will inflation affect my Social Security benefits?

Non-profit advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has authored a study suggesting that Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits are now worth around 40% less in real terms than they were in 2000. Much of that occurred in the 12 months ending March 2022 as recipients saw a 10 percentage point drop in their purchasing power.

Mary Johnson, TSCL’s Social Security policy analyst, said of the figures: “That’s the deepest loss in buying power since the beginning of this study by The Senior Citizens League in 2010."

Biden promises action on inflation concerns

President Biden is facing huge kickback in the polls as a result of high inflation, hurting his party politically ahead of this year's midterm elections. Biden has tasked the Federal Reserve with handling inflation and it is being criticised for moving too late to raise interest rates in an attempt to cool the economy.

Is Biden likely to blame the Fed for the poor inflation response? Unlikely – it was he who nominated Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term, the Senate confirmed him on Thursday, and it could seem politically weak to attempt to shift the blame.

Instead, Biden is focusing on measures that can cool the economic growth without tipping the country back into recession.

A White House statement on inflation reads: "Inflation is too high and is putting a strain on working families. The President’s top economic priority is tackling inflation and reducing costs for American families – so we can sustain this historic economic recovery in a way that benefits all Americans."

