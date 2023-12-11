Tether Says Its Reserves in Cash, Equivalents Are at the Highest Ever – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Daybreak Middle East & Africa is your daily spotlight on one of the world's fastest-growing regions. Live from Dubai, we bring you the latest global markets and analysis, plus news-making interviews, with a special focus on MEA. All that and more, as you head to the office in the Gulf, pause for lunch in Hong Kong, or start your day in London or Johannesburg.

A live simulcast of Bloomberg Television.

On this week's episode of IDEA GENERATION, Scooter Braun takes us on a journey from his days as a college dropout and party promoter in Atlanta, to becoming one of the most successful music executives on the planet. From his time as manager of Justin Bieber and Asher Roth, to his part in acquiring Big Machine Records, to selling his own company for $1 billion, Braun has built one of the most impressive resumes in music. And it all started with one idea.

In Troubled Kosovo, a Wannabe Amazon.com Offers a Glimmer of Hope

These Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work in 2023

Britain’s Small Firms Cut Back On Investment to Protect Profits

Myanmar Faces Economic Stagnation Amid Conflict, World Bank Says

Bank of Korea Watchers Push Back Rate Cut Forecasts to Summer

Walgreens Cut to Junk By Moody’s on Healthcare Strategy Push

Carlsberg’s New CEO Says He’ll Boost Investments and Continue Raising Beer Prices

Sam Altman Defends AI Thrust Days After Retaking OpenAI’s Helm

Alphabet Loses Antitrust Fight With Epic Games Over Google Play

China Chipmaker Seeks Funds at $19.5 Billion Value as IPOs Cool

Mistral, France’s OpenAI Rival, Closes €385 Million Round

Europe Puts Stake in the Ground With First Pact to Regulate AI

OpenAI’s Altman Ouster Was Result of Drawn-Out Tensions

Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Plan Risks Sparking a Constitutional Tug of War in the UK

Houthi Missile Strikes Ship Sailing Through Red Sea, US Says

JPMorgan Is in a Fight Over Its Client's Lost $50 Million Fortune

Citadel’s Ken Griffin Taps St. Patrick’s Air Rights to Boost NYC Office Tower

Doritos Nacho Cheese-Flavored Booze Has Just Become a Reality

Ohtani's Dodgers contract has $680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually

Bank Of England Dawdles at the Back of the Rate-Cut Pack

Even Big Tobacco Resolves to Finally Quit Smoking

Climate Talks Always Fail, But They Are Failing Better

Rate-Cut Pivot Can’t Come Soon Enough for Debt-Strapped Companies

A Sociologist and Slutty Vegan’s Boss Talk Ownership on The Businessweek Show

Argentina's New Libertarian Leader Softens His Economic Radicalism

Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin Calls for Harvard, MIT Heads to Face Increased Scrutiny

Supreme Court Turns Away LGBTQ ‘Conversion Therapy’ Ban Case

Australia Tourist Resorts Brace for Cyclone Due to Hit Wednesday

Poland Could Rely Mostly on Clean Energy by 2040, Think Tank Finds

For Cities, Going Green Is No Cure-All

The Chicago Architecture Biennial Is Stuck in a Loop

Why Big Architecture Firms Are Getting Bigger

Bitcoin Steadies Near $42,000 After Token’s Worst Stretch Since August

Bitcoin’s Largest Decline in Four Months Frays Startling Rally

Pension Fund M&G Invests $20 Million Into UK Crypto Derivatives Platform

The vast majority of Tether’s reserves held in cash and cash equivalents are US T-Bills, accounting for $72.6 billion.

Tether Holdings Ltd. said that almost 86% of its reserves were held in cash and cash equivalents in the third quarter, the highest percentage ever for the operator of the largest stablecoin.

The vast majority of Tether’s reserves held in cash and cash equivalents are US T-Bills, accounting for $72.6 billion. Tether’s total asset was at least $86.4 billion against its liabilities of $83.2 billion, according to a third-party attestation for the third quarter by BDO on Tuesday.

source