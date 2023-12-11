Sony PS5 software update brings big improvements – 23 new games to launch this year – Gizchina.com

Sony released the PS5 DualSense Edge handle in August last year. Later, the company announced that the handle will be available on January 26, 2023. Now, Sony has released the latest 22.02-06-50.00 system software update for the Sony PS5 globally. This update officially adopts the DualSense Edge handle and improves system performance.



If the system software upgrade on the Sony PS5 console is blocked, please restart the upgrade process. If the upgrade fails, please download the upgrade file yourself to a USB disk. Then follow the instructions below.

If your Sony PS5 console does not recognize the file, please check that the folder name and file name are correct. Enter folder names and file names using capital letters.

If the download fails many times, please use a USB disk to upgrade the system software on the PS5 host.



Reinstalling the system software on the Sony PS5 console will delete all data on the PS5 console. This process is often referred to as a “factory” reset or a “hard” reset.

If your PS5 console does not recognize the file, please check that the folder name and file name are correct.

On January 9th, Sony PlayStation officially launched the latest forward-looking special page. The page reveals that 23 games that will launch this year. Some of the games in the list includes



“Marvel Spider-Man 2” will continue to focus on the stories of Peter Parker and Miles. This is an action-adventure game by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is also a wor that follows the Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man after obtaining authorization. It will be official on the PS5 platform in the fall of 2023.

“Horizon: Call of the Mountain” is a VR action game that will launch with PS VR2 on February 22, 2023. It is currently on pre-sale for HK$468 ($60).

Suicide Squad is an action-adventure game from Rocksteady Studios. It is published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and is scheduled for release on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This game is one of the “Batman: Arkham” series. It is the only Batman that does not appear as a player and the main identity. Instead, the story tells the story of the suicide squad trying to defeat the demon brain that invades the earth.



The open-world action role-playing game “Hogwarts Legacy” based on the “Harry Potter” series of books has been pre-ordered, supports Chinese, and is scheduled to land on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox on February 10, 2023 The Series X / S platform, PS4 and Xbox One versions will ready by April 4, 2023. However, the Switch version will arrive on July 25, 2023.

“Resident Evil 4: Remake” is a horror action game by Capcom. It will make some changes to the tone of the original game. The production team gets its inspiration from the original but with new elements. This work will be official on March 24, 2023. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5 as well as Xbox Series X|S platforms

“Assassin’s Creed: Vision” is a stealth action role-playing game by Ubisoft Montreal. It is published by Ubisoft. The consoles to get this game include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as Amazon Luna.



Seasons: Letters to the Future is a third-person narrative adventure game in which players explore the world for the first time through the perspective of a young woman from a remote village who embarks on a bicycle road trip.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ” is an adventure action game by Rebirth Studio under EA. It is the sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order“ and will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S series this year and PC platforms.

“Final Fantasy 16” will be released on PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023. It will be exclusive to the Sony PS5 for 6 months.

The Korean illustrator and former art director of “Blade Spirit” Kim Hyung-tae is responsible for the character design, and the beautiful girl action game “Stellar Blade” developed using the Unreal 4 engine. The PSN store page is now official, and it will exclusively land on PS5 this year.

Tchia is an open-world game, and the theme seems to be a story about a girl exploring an island, petting crabs, and talking to old fishermen.



Koei Tecmo hunting game “Wild Hearts” is now available for pre-sale. The Steam standard version is 298 yuan ($44). It will be released on February 17. In addition to landing on PC, it will also be available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

In addition, this special page also includes

