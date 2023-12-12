GTA 6 price leak slammed as 'disgusting' by angry fans – gamingbible.com

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

Published 10:51 , 24 October 2023 BST



Last updated 10:51 , 24 October 2023 BST

Another day, another rumour of a price leak that has my wallet screaming in protest. This time it is Grand Theft Auto 6 in the firing line after potential price leaks took to the internet and it’s safe to say that fans are not happy.

The hype for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is back in full force after multiple insider sources hinting that this week could be the week we finally see an announcement. Since it was first announced back in February 2022, Rockstar has been keeping quiet but that could all change in upcoming days. However, regardless of if this happens or not, fans are still speculating as to how much we will be expected to pay for the massive title.

It was rumoured in July 2023 that Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly cost $2 billion to develop, making it the most expensive entertainment product of all time. If this is the case, it could be assumed that it would also become the most expensive video game to buy. With game prices hitting the $70 mark in recent years, it is getting harder and harder to get your hands on new releases. However, with GTA 6 being one of the most anticipated games in the last ten years, it remains to be seen how far fans would be willing to go to get their hands on it.

“Will people buy GTA 6, if they decide to sell the standard version for $150?” queried one Reddit post. One user in the top comment definitely had no reservations when they replied, “Not paying a dollar more than $700” before adding “Oops typo, I meant $7000.” Another user wasn’t as sure, “$150 is disgusting but if it’s priced that way then yes I will buy it still.”

It seems the general consensus at least in the Reddit thread is that fans would be willing to buy Grand Theft Auto 6 no matter what. This is perhaps not surprising considering Rockstar has garnered a huge fanbase for the Grand Theft Auto series over the years. However, it remains to be seen if players will actually put their money where their mouth is.

