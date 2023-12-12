Coach Prime Season 2 Episode 1 & 2 Release Date & Time on Amazon Prime Video – ComingSoon.net

By Disheeta Maheshwari

The Coach Prime Season 2 Episode 1 & 2 release date and time have been revealed. The first two episodes will air on Amazon Prime Video. This documentary television series follows legendary football player Deion Sanders, as he starts his journey as a head coach of the Jackson State University Tigers football team. This docuseries will give a glimpse of both on and off the field.

Here’s when the episodes will be coming out.

The Coach Prime Season 2 Episode 1 & 2 release date is Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The Coach Prime Season 2 Episode 1 & 2 release time is not announced officially. However, Amazon Prime Video typically releases new content at 12:00 A.M. GMT. Therefore, the estimated release time of episodes 1 & 2 is:

Viewers can watch the upcoming episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch Episodes 1 & 2, you can buy an Amazon Prime Video subscription by signing up on its website. The standalone Prime Video membership costs $8.99 a month. It allows users to stream thousands of television shows and movies, including its original program.

Coach Prime features Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Andre’ Hart, Trevor Reilly, De’Jahn Warren, Shilo Sanders, Gary Harrell, Isaiah Bolden, Aubrey Miller Jr., Travis Hunter, and Anthony Balancier.

The official synopsis for Coach Prime Season 2 reads:

“Follow the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers football team at practice and during games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, throughout their 12-0, undefeated SWAC Championship season.”

