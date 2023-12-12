Amazon is throwing a huge sale on Google Pixel 7 smartphones – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

September 20, 2023 / 2:02 PM EDT / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is offering some major discounts on popular tech ahead of the retailer’s October Amazon Prime Day sale. Some of the most impressive deals are currently on the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are some of the best Android smartphones of 2023 — and right now you could score one for up to 28% off on Amazon.

Thinking about switching from an iPhone to an Android? It’s a great time to make the leap. We don’t know when Amazon will offer a deal this good on the Google Pixel 7 or the Google Pixel 7 Pro again. Keep reading to learn more about Google Pixel smartphones at Amazon and shop the best Google Pixel smartphone deals now.

Three top-rated models of the popular Android smartphone are on sale now.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the updated Tensor G2 silicon processor, impresses not just in raw speed similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in performance, but thanks to its wide scope of features. It includes innovative options such as Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight, both unique additions exclusive to the Pixel 7 lineup.

Its hardware is equally as awesome. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. The Pixel 7 Pro has a noticeably brighter screen than the Pixel 7 model, and it looks great in just about any situation.

Battery-wise, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a substantial 5,000 mAh capacity. Despite the Pixel 6 Pro’s similar battery not meeting some users’ expectations, it’s interesting to note the performance of its successor. It can last about 10 hours per charge even with heavy use, which is close in performance to most other models on the market.

It’s more than its processor and battery size, though. the Pixel 7 Pro also includes an enhanced three-camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom, all of which makes it an ideal option for aspiring shutterbugs or anyone who plans on using it as a mobile selfie station.

Key features of the Google Pixel 7 Pro:

The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google’s new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.

The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

The 256 GB model of the Google Pixel 7 is on sale now for $549 (regularly $700)

Key features of the Google Pixel 7 Pro:

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley,

First published on September 20, 2023 / 2:02 PM EDT

Organic mattresses are more popular than ever these days. But are they worth the added cost?

samsung-odyssey-g9-deal-samsung-winter-sale

Take advantage of this major discount before it’s gone.

Limited to a $100 budget? Here are our top Christmas gift ideas from Lululemon, Apple, Amazon and more.

Shop the best TikTok viral products for Christmas gifting in 2023.

Score our favorite Android tablet for kids for just $99 on Amazon.

From Barbie to Playstation, we found the best Walmart deals you can still nab before Christmas

This Christmas, be prepared to power your family’s new toys with discounts on AA batteries, AAA batteries and more.

Upgrade your luggage ahead of Christmas travel with this unbeatable American Tourister luggage set deal.

Federal investigators identified periods of time when a phone Trump used “was unlocked and the Twitter application was open on January 6.”

A corner of the seven-story building on West Burnside Avenue and Phelan Place in Morris Heights came crashing down at around 3:30 p.m. The stability of the building remains in question.

Claudine Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, drew support from faculty members and alumni after her controversial House testimony on antisemitism last week.

Last year, nearly 13.6 million students nationwide were chronically absent, nearly twice as many as the year before.

The Monopoly maker said tepid demand for its toys and games has continued into the crucial holiday shopping period.

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, filed a lawsuit against Google three years ago, alleging that Google’s Android app store has been protected by anticompetitive barriers.

The Monopoly maker said tepid demand for its toys and games has continued into the crucial holiday shopping period.

The three automakers are breaking the law and want workers to “sit down and shut up,” UAW chief Shawn Fain said.

Use these apps to earn cashback and rewards on holiday shopping purchases to avoid blowing your budget as gift prices rise.

The central bank’s series of interest rate hikes may be drawing to an end. Here are steps to take with your money now.

Federal investigators identified periods of time when a phone Trump used “was unlocked and the Twitter application was open on January 6.”

Claudine Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, drew support from faculty members and alumni after her controversial House testimony on antisemitism last week.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden say the firearms charges against him are unconstitutional, and they are also challenging David Weiss’ appointment as special counsel.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled against Kate Cox’s emergency request after she left the state. “Her health is on the line,” said the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court on Monday to swiftly decide whether former President Donald Trump is absolutely immune from federal prosecution.

How can you tell if a friend or family member may need help when it comes to drinking? An expert shares signs to look for and tips for starting a conversation.

The Texas Supreme Court has paused a lower court’s decision to allow Kate Cox to get an emergency abortion. CBS News’ Janet Shamlian has more on why a final decision is so urgent for the 31-year-old.

Traditionally one in every five coal miners ended up with black lung disease. But today, in Appalachia, miners are suffering from black lung at increasingly younger ages – and experts say a new rule to protect against silica dust doesn’t go far enough.

Coal mining has always been a dangerous job, with one in every five miners ending up with “black lung” disease. But today, in Appalachia, miners are suffering from black lung at increasingly younger ages. “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with miners and union officials who say coal companies routinely break the rules that could help protect their employees’ health; and looks at a new government proposal that might offer real protection for miners, but which is facing opposition from some in Congress.

One in seven women experiences postpartum depression (PPD), with more new mothers dying from suicide or overdose than anything else. Experts discuss efforts to destigmatize PPD and encourage treatment, including with a new drug, Zurzuvae, the first-ever pill for PPD.

Freshwater species are at risk from climate change, pollution and overfishing, the International Union for Conservation of Nature said Monday.

Every Wednesday in December for the last decade, Londoners have gathered near the Columbia Road Flower Market to sing Christmas carols together, sip on mulled wine and visit neighborhood shops.

U.N. aid agencies tell CBS News the “suffering of the children in Gaza” is unmatched as Israel pounds the Palestinian territory in its raging war with Hamas.

“I think it would have been able to prey effectively on anything that was unfortunate enough to be in its space,” an expert said after a fossilized pliosaur skull was found in the U.K.

The diamond ring’s owner, a Malaysian businesswoman, thought it had been stolen by hotel staff and filed a complaint with the police.

Cardi B and Offset have previously split several times, but had always managed to reconcile.

A mom bought a copy of the first Harry Potter book for her kids to read on vacation. More than 20 years later, it sold at auction for $69,000.

“CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King sits down with Julia Roberts to discuss her new apocalyptic thriller, “Leave The World Behind.” In this preview clip, Roberts revisits her role in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and imagines where her character would be today. The full interview airs Tuesday on “CBS Mornings.”

The nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning. Fandango managing editor Erik Davis joins “CBS Mornings” to break down the nominations and the frontrunners for the prestigious awards, airing on CBS on Jan. 7, 2024.

The Golden Globe nominations mark the official kickoff to Hollywood’s 2024 awards season, and the announcement of the full list was livestreamed here.

A federal jury on Monday ruled in favor of Epic Games in the “Fortnite” maker’s antitrust lawsuit against Google, deciding the Android app store has benefited from anticompetitive barriers that have ultimately damaged consumers and developers. Washington Post tech reporter Gerrit De Vynck joins CBS News to unpack the case.

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, filed a lawsuit against Google three years ago, alleging that Google’s Android app store has been protected by anticompetitive barriers.

Google has released Gemini, its most powerful artificial intelligence model to date, as AI seeps into many facets of life. Will Knight, a senior writer for Wired, joins CBS News with a look at the revolutionary technology.

To mark the search engine’s 25th birthday, Google also released top search data “of all time” across various categories.

Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist known for his fake news site InfoWars and his false denial of the Sandy Hook massacre, was permanently banned from Twitter in 2018.

The latest draft of the agreement from the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, does not mention the phasing out of fossil fuels, which was expected by climate activists. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy looks at the impact of the decision.

Astronauts in the International Space Station said they found the rogue fruit, dispelling claims that astronaut Frank Rubio ate it.

The baby gator is one of just eight known leucistic alligators in the world, according to Gatorland, the park where it was born.

Betelgeuse, one of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky, will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.

An 8-week-old sea otter pup was found alone in Alaska before being brought to the aquarium at the end of November.

Nearly 25,000 of the victims in Madoff’s Ponzi scheme will see restitution through the Madoff Victim Fund.

Rafael Govea Romero faces capital murder charges in the death of Lizbeth Medina, officials in Edna, Texas, said Sunday.

Father Stephen Gutgsell, a priest at St. John the Baptist Church in Fort Calhoun, died after being assaulted at the church’s rectory.

Years after a millionaire mom was killed, her husband breaks his silence, offering a unique self-defense claim at his murder trial.

What Air Force Major Andre McDonald says happened in the days surrounding his wife’s death.

SpaceX tentatively plans to make another attempt to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket and a less-powerful Falcon 9 on Tuesday.

Astronauts in the International Space Station said they found the rogue fruit, dispelling claims that astronaut Frank Rubio ate it.

Betelgeuse, one of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky, will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.

A guidance system problem during final approach prompted two space station cosmonauts to take over by remote control.

NASA is facing challenges with SpaceX’s moon lander and the new Axiom spacesuits for moonwalkers.

Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.

Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.

Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case

Special counsel asks Supreme Court to take up Trump immunity case; Transatlantic flight diverted to remote Canadian town

How voters view Biden’s grasp on economy, war; How Senate disagreements are blocking aid package

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear special counsel Jack Smith’s petition and decide whether former President Trump is immune from federal prosecution for crimes allegedly committed while in office. Robert Costa reports.

The presidents of Harvard and MIT are facing calls to resign over backlash to their congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus. But hundreds of faculty, staff and alumni have signed a letter urging Harvard’s board not to fire Harvard president Claudine Gay. Nikole Killion has the latest.

Israeli forces are continuing their push into the Gaza Strip as the Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 18,000 have been killed since Oct. 7. There is growing international anger at both Israel and the U.S. for the countries’ refusals to seek a permanent cease-fire. Charlie D’Agata reports.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source