Thinking to Buy Bitcoin? New Cryptocurrency Battle Infinity Lists on PancakeSwap and is Better Alternative – NewsBTC

Bitcoin may be the biggest cryptocurrency by popularity and market cap, but are there better alternatives that can produce even bigger gains?

Some of the best ICOs have provided massive returns for investors, and IBAT is getting ready for its listing on PancakeSwap (its IDO).

The global lockdowns led to financial market turmoil, but that period proved to be the best time for investing. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to just over $4,000. That shook the market, but investors who bought BTC at the time went on an epic rally in the next 18 months.

Bitcoin reached its all-time high (ATH) of $69,000 in November 2021. A massive market crash followed, with BTC losing 73% of its value. The worst part is that many investors expect further downside. The market is very bearish at the moment, and Bitcoin seems to be out of steam to make a new ATH.

Bitcoin has slightly recovered since its crash, but it seems that its latest price action is a bounce from the ATH set in 2018. So the market expects a short-term rally before Bitcoin turns on itself and continues a multi-year bear market.

If Bitcoin isn’t due for a massive rally, then which coin could be?

The crypto market has revealed that a token’s biggest volatility usually happens during major listings and catalyst events. Battle Infinity will have both of those soon. The first big news is that Battle Infinity’s token, IBAT, will be listed on PancakeSwap on 17 August 2022 at 16:00 UTC.

The other major news is that big celebrities are joining this crypto game. Battle Infinity founder Sureshi Joshi stated, “I can confirm today that Irfan Pathan, the international cricketer, and Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe turned actress Urvashi Rautela, will be joining me at our Battle Infinity launch party in Delhi on Wednesday.”

So what’s the big fuss about this NFT-based fantasy sports game?

Battle Infinity enables players to earn rewards on six platforms. Players compete in the IBAT Premier League by building up teams while monetizing land. To make the game even more appealing, the developers enabled loyal players also to earn.

This crypto project transfers a portion of IBAT tokens earned from transaction fees to a global staking pool. It’s from there that Battle Infinity coins get distributed to active players as a reward for their contribution to the ecosystem.

Although players can earn by playing Battle Infinity, they can also use Battle Swap to exchange their rewards for other currencies. The Battle Arena is where players meet and interact in real-time with their avatars.

The NFT Marketplace has tokenized assets and characters to attach a value to them. Players can use these NFTs to enter the IBAT Premier League and stylize their avatars with unique hairstyles and fashion accessories.

This NFT project is destined for big things, so investors can get in on the action by keeping up with the latest alerts via the Battle Infinity Telegram (admins will not DM your first).

Battle Infinity’s presale sold out within 24 days of launch, but investors can get in on the Tamadoge (TAMA) presale. It’s selling out fast, so it’s best for investors to get in immediately.

TAMA is also destined for an exchange listing. LBank tweeted that it will list TAMA, and a decentralized exchange, Uniswap, will also list it.

That means more trading volume for the coin. More information about Tamadoge can be found on the Tamadoge Telegram channel.

Battle Infinity and Tamadoge have combined metaverse and P2E elements to make themselves an attractive investment.

