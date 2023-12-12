How to Set Up Two WhatsApp Accounts on Your iPhone – MUO – MakeUseOf

Here’s how to add a second WhatsApp account to your iPhone, but only if you have a second phone number to link it to.

WhatsApp is a highly popular messaging app. It's so popular that you may want to have more than one account to help separate your work and personal life.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp doesn't let you have two accounts by default, but there are ways around the restriction. So, let's look at how you can get two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone.

Many people use WhatsApp Business to connect to their clients and customers. The app has extra features such as quick replies and away messages that make it suitable for business owners.

Despite the differences between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, you can still use it to set up a second WhatsApp account on your iPhone for free. However, this method only works if you use Dual SIM on your iPhone or have an active SIM card on another device.

So, once you download WhatsApp Business from the App Store, follow these steps:

That's all! You now have a second WhatsApp account that's completely separate from your current one. You can now send and receive messages, make WhatsApp calls, create groups, and more.

If you feel that WhatsApp Business is too formal, an alternative app is Messenger Duo. This app will mirror a second device with an existing WhatsApp account. This is useful if you have multiple devices but wish to manage all conversations on one phone.

First, download Messenger Duo from the App Store. Then, follow these steps:

You have now set up your second WhatsApp account on Messenger Duo. To use your first account, simply go to your iPhone's WhatsApp app as usual. Then, use Messenger Duo for your second account.

Messenger Duo's main disadvantage is that it has a lot of ads, which you'll need to pay to remove. Still, it works well as a free app because Messenger Duo's messaging interface is perfectly fitted for mobile, unlike similar apps on the App Store.

The other apps are less user-friendly because they display the desktop version of WhatsApp Web. You'll have to zoom in and out to read and type your messages. Messenger Duo also has additional features such as fancy fonts, message translation, and a voice changer.

Unfortunately, you can't use two WhatsApp accounts that are simultaneously linked to the same phone number.

For example, if you attempt to set up WhatsApp Business with your WhatsApp Messenger number, that number will be disconnected from the old app. All your WhatsApp Messenger conversations will be moved to WhatsApp Business and vice versa.

If you apply the steps for Messenger Duo on the same number, you'll only get an exact copy of your existing WhatsApp Messenger. For instance, any new messages, regardless of where you sent or received them, will appear on both apps.

There are limitations to having two WhatsApp accounts on your iPhone. Currently, using the same phone number for two different accounts is impossible. But you can have two WhatsApp accounts as long as they are linked to different phone numbers.

On the other hand, there are ways to use the same WhatsApp account across multiple devices if you want a different type of flexibility.

