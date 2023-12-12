MrBeast Calls Out Transphobic Backlash to Chris Tyson’s Hormone Therapy – Rolling Stone

By Miles Klee

Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast, one of the biggest stars on YouTube, is not happy with what some fans and creators are saying about his longtime friend Chris Tyson, who recently revealed that they’re receiving hormone therapy as they explore their gender identity.

On Thursday, Donaldson articulated his displeasure at the transphobic backlash that Tyson — a collaborator who appears in many of his videos — has received in the week since they opened up about receiving gender-affirming care. The statement came in response to a video from Australian YouTuber SunnyV2, whose real name is Lachlan Windross, titled “Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast,” in which Windross speculates that Tyson’s increasingly feminine appearance may erode the popularity of the MrBeast channel. Windross is known for making content about the downfall of various internet figures and has 3.4 million subscribers; this nine-minute segment has been out for less than a day and has already been viewed more than a million times, with nearly 100,000 upvotes.

Replying on to another YouTuber critical of Windross’ video, Donaldson tweeted, “Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my ‘nightmare’ he’s my fucken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off.”

Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my fucken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off

While Donaldson has, along with other members of the MrBeast team, publicly supported Tyson’s gender journey, this seems to be the first time he has actively denounced the transphobic commentary about it that has cropped up across social media. A representative for Donaldson did not immediately return a request for comment. His tweet was met with both praise and more transphobia, while some called upon him to use his money and platform to advance the cause of trans rights and provide aid to trans people in need. Donaldson, whose videos frequently involve cash giveaways, has positioned himself as a major philanthropist, using charity to extend his brand.

On TikTok and Twitter, conspiracist analysis of how Tyson came to start taking hormones and appearing to dress more feminine — and the effect this may be having on the overall dynamic of the MrBeast team — has amassed millions of likes and views. Windross’ video credulously repeats some of the unfounded claims from MrBeast fans who openly resent Tyson’s new gender presentation and believe it will ruin Donaldson’s brand. He also spotlighted and read a number of transphobic tweets directed at Tyson. Critics of the segment took Windross to task for comparing Tyson’s new look to Hollywood’s inclusion of “over-the-top LGBT characters” in movies, with some pointing out that he had previously misgendered a nonbinary TikTok creator.

Sunnyv2 hasn't been the best towards trans people in a while. There is a whole video of him misgendering a non-binary person despite showing their pronouns in the thumbnail https://t.co/LMJjcXIIvw pic.twitter.com/N36t8Xa2lp

Tyson, meanwhile, directly answered transphobic accusations — some of them cited in Windross’ video — that his gender presentation had somehow affected his co-parenting of his young son with his wife Katie. The couple has been separated since 2022.

This is my schedule for Tuck. I’m super lucky to have an understanding and accepting coparent like Katie that works with me and communicates with me. We still eat a lot of our dinners as a family. Bc we are a family. Our family just looks differently than yours. pic.twitter.com/8I12d9tZhB

So far, the MrBeast channel does not seem to be taking much damage from the negativity directed at Tyson. It still boasts a staggering 145 million subscribers, and the most recent video — “$1 vs. $500,000 Plane Ticket!” — has 109 million views. Even in the heat of a culture war, Donaldson may simply be too big too fail.

