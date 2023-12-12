Black Friday unlocked phone deals: Apple, Google, Samsung, more – Mashable

UPDATE: Nov. 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST This post has been updated with the latest pricing and availability on unlocked phone deals.
There’s always one person at every holiday gathering who’s so desperately in need of a new phone. You know the type: Their screen is a spiderweb of cracks, they’re always glued to an outlet because their clunker won’t hold a charge, or they’re asking someone else to text them the group shots because theirs turned out blurry. Don’t be that person.
Fortunately, anyone due for an upgrade right now will have no trouble finding a deep Black Friday discount on an unlocked phone at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. (Going the unlocked route eliminates the hassle of needing to coordinate a trade-in or a new data plan.) Read on for a list of the best deals we’ve spotted so far, including markdowns on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Motorola models we’ve reviewed and loved:
Note: The Apple Store will give you a free gift card worth up to $75 when you buy an iPhone 14, 13, or SE there starting Friday, Nov. 24.
Pre-owned Apple iPhone SE, 2nd Generation (64GB) — $179.99
$219.99 (save $40)
Pre-owned Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) — $379.99
$449.99 (save $70)
Pre-owned Apple iPhone 12 mini (128GB) — $399.99
$429.99 (save $30)
Pre-owned Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) — $449.99
$559.99 (save $110)
Pre-owned Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) — $609.99
$649.99 (save $40)
Pre-owned Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) — $645.99
$679.99 (save $45)
Pre-owned Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) — $679.99
$839.99 (save $180)
Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) — $679.99
$729.99 (save $50)
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) — $779.99
$829.99 (save $50)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) — $849.99
$899.99 (save $50)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (128GB) — $390
$449.99 (save $59.99)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB) — $324.99
$449.99 (save $125)
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB) — $399.99
$599.99 (save $200) + free 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) — $599.99 $699.99 (save $100)
Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB) — $799.99
$999.99 (save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) — $799.99
$999.99 (save $200) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) — $899.99 $1,199.99 (save $300)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) — $959.99
$1,059.99 (save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) — $1,299
$1,799.99 (save $500)
Google Pixel 7a (128GB) — $374
$499 (save $125)
Google Pixel 7 (128GB) — $449
$599 (save $150) + free 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
Google Pixel 8 (128GB) — $549
$699 (save $150)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) — $649
$849 (save $150)
Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) — $799
$999 (save $200)
Google Pixel Fold (256GB) — $1,399
$1,799.99 (save $400)
OnePlus Nord N30 5G (128GB) — $226.70
$299.99 (save $73.99)
OnePlus 11 5G (128GB) — $629.99
$699.99 (save $70)
Motorola moto g play (32GB) — $99.99
$169.99 (save $70)
Motorola moto g stylus (64GB) — $149.99
$199.99 (save $50)
Motorola moto g 5G (128GB) — $179.99
$249.99 (save $70)
Motorola moto g power 5G (256GB) — $199.99
$299.99 (save $100) + free 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
Motorola edge (256GB) — $349.99
$599.99 (save $150)
Motorola edge+ (512GB) — $599.99
$799.99 (save $200) + free 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
Motorola razr (128GB) — $499.99
$699.99 (save $200)
Motorola razr+ (256GB) — $699.99
$999.99 (save $300)
