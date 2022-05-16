Apple TV+ buys 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' for $15 million at Sundance – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple TV+ has turned again to the Sundance Film Festival, making this year’s biggest deal for writer/director Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” movie.

In 2021, Apple paid $25 million to outbid rivals vying for that year’s Virtual Sundance Film Festival hit, “CODA.” Now while it’s paid $10 million less for “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the sum was still the highest paid for any movie bought by streamers or distributors at the festival.

According to Deadline, Raiff wrote and directed the film, and also stars in it as a New Jersey college graduate. Apple is said to have been the front runner to buy the film since the Festival premiered it on January 23.

Unlike many recent film deals for Apple, this is an acquisition of a completed movie, rather than a production or development deal. Consequently Apple TV+ could choose to air it at any time, although it’s not known if the deal includes any theatrical release prior to streaming.

“CODA” was bought in January 2021 and streamed by Apple from August 2021. That had a specified short theatrical window, and was notable for being the first movie in theaters to have subtitles burned into the film print.

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

A full-length trailer for the new third season of "For All Mankind" on Apple TV+ shows the race to Mars, and the dangers to be found there, as the acclaimed drama returns on June 10, 2022.

Apple may release a new Apple TV hardware model in the second half of 2022 with a potentially lower price tag, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Everything new in iOS 15.5 for iPhone

App developers can automatically increase subscription prices in some cases

Apple hosts premiere event for 'Prehistoric Planet'

Popular interest in technology is declining, but tech giants aren't going anywhere

UAG's Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad can survive an 8-foot drop

Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 & Catalina 10.15.7 security update

Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 with bug fixes

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 to the public

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

A full-length trailer for the new third season of "For All Mankind" on Apple TV+ shows the race to Mars, and the dangers to be found there, as the acclaimed drama returns on June 10, 2022.

Apple may release a new Apple TV hardware model in the second half of 2022 with a potentially lower price tag, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

Using the Shortcuts app on your iPhone, you can automate common tasks with just a tap. Here are some useful ideas from logging your coffee consumption to starting your workout.

Apple's 79-pound iPhone Self Repair Program toolkit is on our test bench. Here's what's inside the hefty repair package.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source