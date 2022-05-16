Is the Apple One subscription bundle worth it in 2022? – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The cost of an Apple One collection of services hasn’t changed since it launched, but those services have grown. Here’s how to decide whether it’s worth buying the bundle in 2022.

Apple has muddied the waters over its services, changing its free trials, or giving extended ones when you’re a student, or you’ve bought an Apple Watch, and so on. At some point, though, you’re not going to be a student, you’ll have bought all the devices, and then you’re down to paying a regular, full Apple One fee.

Apple One consists of three tiers, offering a growing number of services in each. The total Apple services available are:

Once you’re out of all the free trials, the cost to buy everything separately would be $54.94 per month. You can pull that down a little by buying the Apple Fitness+ annual plan, which at $79.99 per year means a per-month equivalent outlay of $6.70. That would turn the total cost to $51.65 per month.

To get all of the same services in the Apple One bundle, though, you’d have to pay just $29.95 per month and get the Premier tier. That’s a saving of $24.99 (or $21.70 if you’re buying Fitness+ annually.)

So if you want everything, or are the head of an iCloud family sharing group, Apple One is a bargain. Go get it now.

But as much as Apple would like all of us to use all of its services, our needs and wants and budgets vary. And the services themselves have steadily altered and improved, too.

Then while the question of whether Apple One is worth it always comes down to what services you want and use, it also depends on which of the three tiers you consider.

For $14.95 per month, the Apple One Individual plan gets you Apple Music (not the family sharing version), Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud with 50GB space.

Apple Music for individuals costs $9.99 per month, where both Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are $4.99 each per month. The cost of 50GB iCloud space outside of the Apple One bundle is $0.99.

So if you used all of the services in the Individual plan, at $14.95 you’d be saving $6.01, and the Individual plan would be a clear bargain.

Really though, the Individual plan is only worth it if you want Apple Music, 50GB iCloud and at least one of either Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade. If you don’t want the iCloud storage, then the Individual plan is 3 cents more expensive than buying Apple Music and either Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade separately.

Whether you want Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade is obviously up to you. Both services, though, have continued to expand since launch.

Currently Apple Arcade offers over 200 games, while Apple TV+ still has a small library compared to other streaming services. But then AppleInsider said right from the start that it isn’t the size of the library that really matters, it’s whether a streaming or a broadcast company have one true hit.

Apple TV+ took off when it got “Ted Lasso” and it’s since become a strong service. Plus it has just added Major League Baseball, which might be an issue if you’re a sports fan, but is a boon if you’re a sports fan with an Apple TV+ subscription.

However, there is one other issue with the Individual plan and it’s that it solely includes Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. If you also want just a little more, specifically Apple Music family sharing and 200GB iCloud storage, you have to buy the Family plan.

The Apple One Family plan brings no extra services, it is the Individual one with two changes. They are enough to alter the calculation, though, over whether it’s worth buying the plan or paying individually for the services.

For the Family plan’s $19.95 per month, you get the family Apple Music tier, which ordinarily costs $14.99. Plus you get 200GB of iCloud storage, which would otherwise cost you $2.99 per month.

Bought separately, then, 200GB iCloud storage and Apple Music family tier costs $17.98, which is $1.97 more than the Apple One Family plan.

But the Apple One Family plan also includes Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. If you use or want even one of those, the Family plan saves you $3.02. If you use and want both, the saving is then $8.01.

Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are both services that elicit a range of responses. You could be a fan, you could have no interest at all, but there’s a strong chance that you’re somewhere in the middle with the odd favourite game or TV show.

With iCloud storage, you either need it or you don’t. In which case, it can either be the boon in Apple One plans, or the padding.

If you don’t want 200GB iCloud storage, then you have got to want the family Apple Music and both Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for the Apple One Family plan to save you money. Doing that would mean the Apple One Family plan is an entire three cents cheaper.

But then it’s three cents cheaper, plus it’s also more convenient having one payment going out at the same time each month. And you may not use all of the services or iCloud now, but you may later – and especially if they’re already paid for and waiting for you.

And the Family plan allows you to share all of the services with up to five other people. That’s not the clinching deal it seems, though, as with the exception of Apple Music, all of the services allow for sharing even when bought separately.

Apple One’s Premier plan is the only tier that adds more services alongside the same Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage. The iCloud storage is now 2TB, which would separately cost you $9.99 per month. And Apple Music is the family sharing edition.

You can’t switch that off, though. You can’t switch back to having Apple Music just for you, nor can you cut down the iCloud storage if you don’t want that.

Similarly, you have no option to cut back on the extra services. Apple One Premier plan adds Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. Again, it also lets you share all of them with up to five other people.

The question is whether you want Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. Bought separately, both are $9.99 per month, although Fitness+ has that annual option which reduces the per month fee to about $6.70.

Apple One Premier plan costs $29.95 per month. To make that worthwhile, then you need to use and want at least three of the services.

If one of those is the $14.99 family version of Apple Music, then you could want just Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. This time it would come in at 3 cents less to buy them separately, but only that, and there’s got to be more than 3 cents worth of value to you in the other services.

Similarly, if you use Apple Music family version and just one of the other $9.99 services, you’re out 2 cents by buying the bundle. But if all you want is two of the $9.99 services, you’d be $9.97 better off buying them separately.

However, when you want three of the $9.99 services, or a combination of Apple Music family version and one $9.99 plus one $4.99 service, the bundle is worth it.

If you’re going to save money every month by buying an Apple One bundle, that’s that, your choice is clear. But these are all services, they’re not devices, and a thing with services is that their value can be much more nebulous.

They also grow. Apple Fitness+ is adding new workouts every week, Apple Arcade is regularly adding new games. And Apple TV+ seems to have gone from lackluster to a really competitive streamer with curated and quality content.

Maybe the sole thing you liked on Apple TV+ was “The Afterparty.” Then for eight weeks, Apple TV+ was worth it to you, and for 44 weeks of the year, it wasn’t. It’s the same with News+ and Fitness+, you can go in waves of using and enjoying them, or not.

There is no point paying for what you never use. But a key benefit of buying the Apple One bundle is that if you have a service, you can dip in and out of it on a whim.

And the result is going to be that you end up using Apple’s services more.

If you've got an active subscription to Apple Music, you can play your favorite songs, artists, albums, and playlists right on your Apple Watch — and thanks to watchOS 8, now you can do even more.

Kendrick Lamar has set a record on Apple Music, with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' gaining the most first-day streams for an album released in 2022.

The Apple Watch is a great device to take your favorite audio with you on the go — learn how to stream and sync music and more to your Apple Watch in watchOS 8.

Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

The Razer Blade 14 has been updated for 2022 to make it more powerful, but it has to fight with the 14-inch MacBook Pro as a creator's choice notebook. Here's how the two laptops compare.

Stop using the same password for all of your accounts and secure your online life properly, by using a password manager. Here's some of the best for your digital protection.

Apple is now selling refurbished iPad Air 4 models

Everything new in iOS 15.5 for iPhone

App developers can automatically increase subscription prices in some cases

Apple hosts premiere event for 'Prehistoric Planet'

Popular interest in technology is declining, but tech giants aren't going anywhere

UAG's Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad can survive an 8-foot drop

Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 & Catalina 10.15.7 security update

Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 with bug fixes

If you've got an active subscription to Apple Music, you can play your favorite songs, artists, albums, and playlists right on your Apple Watch — and thanks to watchOS 8, now you can do even more.

Kendrick Lamar has set a record on Apple Music, with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' gaining the most first-day streams for an album released in 2022.

The Apple Watch is a great device to take your favorite audio with you on the go — learn how to stream and sync music and more to your Apple Watch in watchOS 8.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

Using the Shortcuts app on your iPhone, you can automate common tasks with just a tap. Here are some useful ideas from logging your coffee consumption to starting your workout.

Apple's 79-pound iPhone Self Repair Program toolkit is on our test bench. Here's what's inside the hefty repair package.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source