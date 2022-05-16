Microsoft announces Envision UK event featuring the CBI and Gareth Southgate – Microsoft

May 11, 2022 | |

Microsoft has announced an exclusive event in London this month that aims to help organisations grow and succeed amid the economic and social challenges facing the UK.

Envision UK will be held in-person and online on May 19, and brings together thought leaders, industry experts and cutting-edge perspectives. Speakers include Clare Barclay, Microsoft UK CEO; Tony Danker, Director-General of the Confederation of British Industry; Gareth Southgate, England National Football Team Manager; author Nina Schick; economist Tim Harford; Brad Smith, Microsoft President; and Judson Althoff, Microsoft’s Chief Commercial Officer.

They will aim to help organisations as they move from survival to growth, innovation and success in 2022 despite challenges – working practices have irreversibly moved to hybrid, cybersecurity threats are rising, and the competitive necessity of innovation is stronger than ever.

Speakers will shed light on what the road ahead looks like for the UK, how organisations can build a vibrant culture, drive real innovation and create the conditions for high performance – all while protecting people’s data, privacy and security in the face of increasing threats, at home and from abroad.

Microsoft’s tools and services, including the Azure cloud, can support this work and enable businesses to have a positive societal impact across inclusion, wellbeing, sustainability, digital skills and more.

Envision UK sessions will focus on topics such as environmental sustainability, cybersecurity innovation that can help protect your organisation, culture and talent, making hybrid working work for you, unlocking potential in teams, how diversity in data science leads to customer success, and how moving to the cloud can help you recover and reimagine your business.

The Alpine F1 team will talk about how they are using Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform to make faster decisions on the factory floor and the benefits of being a hyper-connected business. Networking sessions will also be held at the start and end of the day, while a meeting lounge – powered by Microsoft Teams – will enable attendees to work and take business calls.

Clare Barclay and Tony Danker will set the tone for the event with an opening keynote exploring how UK organisations are looking to move from basic survival to growth, innovation and success. They will discuss what the road ahead looks like for UK organisations and how they can build a vibrant culture, drive real innovation and create the conditions for high performance.

Microsoft staff will also be on hand to conduct demos of the HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset and Microsoft Surface.

Envision UK will be held at the InterContinental London – The O2. In-person registration has now closed. To attend the event online, please register at the Envision UK website.

Tags: Envision, microsoft

Enter your email address to subscribe to the Microsoft News Centre and receive alerts of new posts by email



Subscribe

Follow us:

Share this page:

source