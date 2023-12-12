GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

GTA 6 leak: After years of uncertainty, Rockstar Games last year confirmed the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6, the highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5. This confirmation came after a leaker posted 90 early development videos of the game on YouTube on social media. While these were shortly taken down after a DMCA strike, it was enough to excite long-time fans of the GTA series, especially since there was a complete information blackout. As seen in the leaked videos, GTA 6 is expected to feature some next-generation mechanics that could be considered ground-breaking and could take the gameplay experience to the next level. Check out the top 5 features of GTA 6 seen in the leaked footage.

1. Enterable buildings – GTA 6’s Vice City could be different from the previous games, with a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would feature supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. Several nefarious in-game activities such as thefts and robberies could also be carried out in these locations.

2. Two protagonists – For the first time ever, GTA 6 could feature not one but two playable characters. The leaks showed two playable protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series.

3. Hacking – GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs, Ubisoft’s own open-world take on the Grand Theft Auto series. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia carries devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles.

4. Police recognition system – Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description.

5. Eagle eye system – One of the most interesting leaked features is an Eagle Eye system like RDR2. It would reportedly allow the character to highlight items of interest such as security cameras, safes, jewellery, and more. Players might also be able to grapple during fistfights. Additionally, players might also be able to threaten or talk to NPCs, like RDR2.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71699013408358

source