The best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TV Sticks for every budget – Engadget

As with most other Amazon devices, Fire TV gadgets have been deeply discounted for the company’s October Prime Day event. We’re into day two of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, and whether you’re looking to upgrade an old TV or pick up a holiday gift, now is a good time to grab one of Amazon’s devices. Fire TV gadgets can hold their own against the Rokus and Chromecasts of the world, especially if you regularly use Amazon services like Prime Video, and one even makes an appearance on our list of best streaming devices. But arguably one of the best things about the lineup is that it includes an option for every budget — and many are down to lower-than-usual prices for this sales event. Here are the best deals on Amazon Fire TV Sticks (and more) that we could find.

The entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite has dropped to $18 for this sale, which is close to its record-low price. It’s a barebones dongle that provides 1080p streaming, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity and access to all of the apps you’d want like Netflix, Disney+, Max and, of course, Prime Video. It comes with a basic Alexa remote but still lets you search for content using voice commands.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is down to $20 for Prime Day. It includes all of the same features that the Lite dongle has, but it adds Dolby Atmos into the mix for better audio. The Alexa Voice Remote that comes with this model lets you control your TV with voice commands, and it has power and volume buttons as well.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has dropped to $23 for this sale. It has the same processor, RAM and storage as the standard Fire TV Stick, but it can stream 4K HDR content in all its glory. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, while a picture-in-picture live view feature can show you feeds from compatible security cameras right on your TV screen.

Do note, though, that this is the previous model of the streaming stick — if you can wait for the newly refreshed Fire TV Stick 4K to go on sale, do that instead, but right now it’s not discounted.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube has dropped to $110 for October Prime Day, which ties its all-time low. It’s the most powerful streaming device in Amazon’s lineup, with a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It streams 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision and Atmos, works with picture-in-picture live view, and supports hands-free Alexa commands. You can also connect other devices like your cable box or game console directly to it and supply them with an Alexa overlay.

Most of Amazon’s Fire smart TVs are discounted for Prime Big Deal Days. You’ll find a number of different sized TVs in this sale from brands like Toshiba, TCL and Insignia, so you should be able to find a model that’s the size you need and also within your budget. Arguably the best of the bunch are Amazon’s own Omni OLED Fire smart TVs, which support 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free Alexa and the Fire TV Ambient experience. The latter lets you display artwork, photos and more on the TV screen when you’re not actively using it. For more TV deals, be sure to check out our dedicated roundup.

