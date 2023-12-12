Polygon Price: MATIC Live Price Chart & News – CoinGecko Buzz

How is the price of Polygon (MATIC) calculated?

The price of Polygon (MATIC) is calculated in real-time by aggregating the latest data across 164 exchanges and 450 markets, using a global volume-weighted average formula. Learn more about how crypto prices are calculated on CoinGecko.

The price of Polygon (MATIC) is $0.862804 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $690,205,459.58. This represents a 4.90% price increase in the last 24 hours and a 6.50% price increase in the past 7 days. With a circulating supply of 9.3 Billion MATIC, Polygon is valued at a market cap of $8,052,293,290.

Polygon (Previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

Using Polygon, one can create Optimistic Rollup chains, ZK Rollup chains, stand alone chains or any other kind of infra required by the developer.

Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system (aka Internet of Blockchains). This multi-chain system is akin to other ones such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche etc with the advantages of Ethereum’s security, vibrant ecosystem and openness.

Nothing will change for the existing ecosystem built on the Plasma-POS chain. With Polygon, new features are being built around the existing proven technology to expand the ability to cater to diverse needs from the developer ecosystem. Polygon will continue to develop the core technology so that it can scale to a larger ecosystem.

The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance.

Read this guide on Polygon and MATIC token.

MATIC tokens can be traded on centralized crypto exchanges. The most popular exchange to buy and trade Polygon is Binance, where the most active trading pair MATIC/USDT has a trading volume of $129,204,725.49 in the last 24 hours. Other popular options include HitBTC and OrangeX.

The trading volume of Polygon (MATIC) is $690,205,459.58 in the last 24 hours, representing a -26.80% decrease from one day ago and signalling a recent fall in market activity.

The highest price paid for Polygon (MATIC) is $2.92, which was recorded on Dec 27, 2021 (almost 2 years). Comparatively, the current price is -70.20% lower than the all-time high price.

The lowest price paid for Polygon (MATIC) is $0.003143762979, which was recorded on May 10, 2019 (over 4 years). Comparatively, the current price is 27,510.20% higher than the all-time low price.

Market capitalization of Polygon (MATIC) is $8,052,293,290 and is ranked #14 on CoinGecko today. Market cap is measured by multiplying token price with the circulating supply of MATIC tokens (9.3 Billion tokens are tradable on the market today).

The fully diluted valuation (FDV) of Polygon (MATIC) is $8,674,288,746. This is a statistical representation of the maximum market cap, assuming the maximum number of 10 Billion MATIC tokens are in circulation today. Depending on how the emission schedule of MATIC tokens are designed, it might take multiple years before FDV is realized.

With a price increase of 6.50% in the last 7 days, Polygon (MATIC) is outperforming the global cryptocurrency market which is down -3.30%, while outperforming when compared to similar FTX Holdings cryptocurrencies which are down -1.40%.

The community is bullish as more than 87% of users are feeling good about Polygon (MATIC) today.

Adding Polygon (MATIC) to MetaMask allows you to view your token holdings, trade on decentralized exchanges, and more. To add them, you’ll need to import MATIC as a token. You can copy MATIC’s contract address (0x7d1afa7b718fb893db30a3abc0cfc608aacfebb0) and import it manually, or if you’ve installed MetaMask’s chrome extension, add MATIC to MetaMask with one click on CoinGecko.

source