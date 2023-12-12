Microsoft defends Bing's AI mistakes as it faces 'our share of challenges' – Yahoo Finance

A week after Microsoft (MSFT) released its much-hyped AI-powered version of Bing, the tech giant is already playing defense for its chat bot.
Despite controversy about inaccurate answers and strange behavior, the tech giant says the majority of users are reporting positive experiences.
In a post on its Bing Blogs, Microsoft said 71% of AI-powered answers have received a thumbs up from users, meaning they clicked the thumbs up button in the response box that appears when you hover over one of Bing's generative responses.
But that doesn't mean Bing is without its faults.
When I asked the chat bot to tell me about Apple's (AAPL) latest earnings statement, it offered the correct information about the company's Q1 report, followed by data about its September quarter report.
The problem? The $83.4 billion in revenue Bing said Apple reported in its Sept. quarter was actually the amount reported in Q4 2021, not 2022. In other words, the chat bot gave me the right information from the wrong year.
When I told Bing it got the second part of the answer wrong and that I wanted information about Apple's Q4 2022 report, it told me that Apple didn't report those numbers yet, and wouldn't do so until Oct. 2023.
Microsoft says that it's actively working to address Bing's responses to questions that are time sensitive.
"For queries where you are looking for a more direct and factual answers such as numbers from financial reports, we’re planning to 4x increase the grounding data we send to the model," the company said in a statement.
Those aren't the only issues Bing is having. Other users have reported Bing can respond with an aggressive tone, with a staff member from The Verge writing about how the chat bot claimed it was able to spy on Microsoft employees via their webcams.
Bing also showed inaccurate information during Microsoft's initial demo last week, giving the wrong operating margin when it pulled up data from Gap's earnings statement. In the demo, Bing said Gap's adjusted operating margin was 5.9%, but in the actual report, Gap said its adjusted operating margin was 3.9%.
Microsoft has been open about the fact that Bing is still a work in progress, and will need input and feedback from users to improve its accuracy over time.
Still, during my experience with the platform, I've been both impressed with its ability to pull up information about topics like whether a TV would fit in the relatively small trunk of my Mustang.
But it's also offered strange answers to questions like conspiracy theories. For instance, when I asked it whether 9/11 was an inside job, it said the topic was a "matter of debate and speculation."
Microsoft's Bing snafu isn't the first issue we've seen pop up with this new generation of generative AI.
Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google was roundly criticized when its own generative AI, Bard, said the James Webb Space Telescope captured the first picture of a planet outside of our solar system.
While that answer is technically correct — the James Webb telescope's first images were of the specific exoplanet — it wasn't the first time astronomers ever took a photo of an exoplanet.
The AI train is certainly hot, with investors and analysts looking for various ways to jump into the space either through investments in AI-based companies or firms that supply the hardware needed to power AI systems.
But based on Microsoft and Google's early work, it's clear the field still has a way to go before AI-powered chat bots can be fully trusted.
And AI that can think for itself? That's even further away.
More from Dan
Microsoft takes aim at Google with launch of new ChatGPT-powered Bing, Edge browser
Google launches ChatGPT competitor in strike at Microsoft
Meta’s earnings aren't a great sign for the ad market
Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.
For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube
Strike 3 Holdings says it's the creator of 'artistic' and 'inspiring' pornography. Some judges call it a copyright troll that makes millions by threatening to out those who download its films.
Don't sweat it if your annual wages fall short of the minimum amount required. There are still ways to fund a wonderful retirement.
A British trader who ran oil and metals trading at Goldman Sachs is retiring after making an estimated $100m (£80m) in three years.
American entrepreneur and businessman Robert Kiyosaki is a vocal opponent of the Biden Administration’s policies. During an interview on the Finance with Sharan podcast, he said, “America is going to be the poorest country in the world, starting now.” Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” did the podcast interview while he was in India for Growth Summit India 2023 in September. He explained his visit to Mumbai while on this trip, saying, “I always go to slums. So this time, I went to the
Skyler Stutzman, an Oregon-based UPS delivery driver, has posted multiple videos on TikTok discussing his paycheck. Some users were surprised.
An ominous forecast awaits investors.
Two first-rate chip stocks offer an assortment of long-term growth catalysts, while another high-flying semiconductor stock could struggle to meet Wall Street's lofty expectations.
Alibaba stock is trading at a historically low multiple and deserves your attention.
The much-hyped EV start-up is on the cusp of financial failure. You really can build wealth investing in far less risky businesses.
Part of investing success is a good defense. And that means steering clear of the worst stocks in the S&P 500.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Devon Energy (DVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
The next domino to fall in Ford’s evolving electric vehicle game plan is what’s next for the F-150 Lightning EV pickup.
Intellia is approaching the finish line.
The central bank's series of interest rate hikes may be drawing to an end. Here are steps to take with your money now.
Is it a good or bad thing when a stock surpasses resistance at the 20-day simple moving average?
These stocks have missed out on the 2023 rally, but they could climb at any moment.
Don't love the idea of having to scale back in retirement? There may be an easy solution.
Real estate stands as a cornerstone of wealth generation, and as 19th-century British philosopher and economist John Stuart Mill once, said, "Landlords grow rich in their sleep." Landlords don't merely collect rental income; they also reap the rewards of property value appreciation. While it's nice to collect monthly rental income from an investment property, being a landlord does come with hassles. Don’t miss: Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup
Monster rallies in the S&P 500 have historically preceded the onset of a recession, Briley Wealth said in a note.
There's a huge gap between what the stock market and Wall Street analysts have to say about this often-overlooked growth stock.
Microsoft defends Bing's AI mistakes as it faces 'our share of challenges' – Yahoo Finance
A week after Microsoft (MSFT) released its much-hyped AI-powered version of Bing, the tech giant is already playing defense for its chat bot.