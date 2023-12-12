Samsung’s entire Galaxy Watch 5 line just got a big price cut – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve been checking out smartwatch deals regularly with an eye on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range, you’re in luck. There are some great discounts going on right now at both Samsung direct and through Best Buy. With plenty of options to choose from, we’ve highlighted all the variants including different sizes and the GPS and LTE models. Check out what you need to know below.

Considered to be one of the best smartwatches for Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm GPS variety is the one most will go for. It offers a lightweight and comfortable design while still packing a punch where it counts. Features include fast charging so you’re always ready to go along with improved sensor accuracy for tracking how your body is performing. The highlight of all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is its body composition analysis which reports back on body fat readings, BMI, and many other factors of your health. It also tracks all your workouts so you can soon see how things improve for you over time.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm GPS has everything the 40mm model provides but it also sports a larger screen. That’s particularly useful if you have a larger wrist so it’s still just as prominent but it’s also useful if you want to be able to see things more clearly while you’re running, working out or simply for the sake of your eyes. Like with the 40mm model, we appreciate that there’s also advanced sleep coaching so you can learn to manage your overall sleep quality with some key tips and advice after you rest.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE is a great option if you don’t want to be dependent on your phone all the time for GPS tracking. The LTE component means once you equip it with an eSIM, you get cellular connectivity without the need for your phone. You can use it to make and receive calls, as well as reply to messages even if you’re nowhere near your phone. You also get all the benefits of the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with extensive workout tracking, health monitoring, and a Sapphire Crystal Glass that’s far stronger than previous models.



As before, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE is the chunkier version of the 40mm LTE model. That means a larger Sapphire Crystal Glass screen so you can see it more clearly while you’re hiking, running, or doing anything else imaginable. Not everyone will need the more sizeable display but if you have larger wrists or simply prefer to see things more clearly, this is the right model for you. Providing you need LTE functionality, of course!



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the ideal smartwatch if you want a truly luxurious experience while gaining all the benefits of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 . On top of the standard features, it’s better designed for outdoorsy people with a thicker Sapphire Crystal Glass, 50 meters’ water resistance and a raised bezel that protects the screen even if you’re roughing it. It’s also made from titanium to keep it extra classy and tough plus it’s slightly bigger at 45mm. It also has a route workout and track back feature with the former allowing you to follow pre-determined routes while you travel and the latter helping you retrace your steps when you go exploring.



As with the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 , the Pro model is also available as a LTE model so you can use eSIM functionality instead of needing your smartphone near you at all times. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers up to 80 hours of battery life (more likely to be around three days in real-life use) so if you simply want to go off the beaten path without your phone, but still with some technology to help, this could be the solution for you. Turn-by-turn navigation really helps here and makes exploring interesting yet still safe.



If you’re on the hunt for smartwatch deals, here’s an offer that you should definitely consider — the Google Pixel Watch 2 for $300, down from $350 at Best Buy We think there’s a lot of shoppers who have been waiting for the wearable device’s first proper discount since its October 2023 release, so if you want to pocket the $50 in savings, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2, Google’s follow-up to the Google Pixel Watch, lets you access your favorite Google apps like Google Maps and Google Calendar on your wrist, on a 1.2-inch screen with a 320 pixel-per-inch density and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It comes with Fitbit as its fitness platform, and emergency features such as fall detection and real-time location sharing. The Google Pixel Watch 2 just received an update to enable notifications to your Android phone when it’s fully charged, which is a sign that owners can look forward to more additions in the future.

While most people know the Apple Watch, and a bevy of competing smartwatches from Google, Fitbit, and even Garmin, there’s something to be said about the sheer beauty of Samsung’s smartwatches, like the Galaxy Watch 4, which still regularly features on the best smartwatch deals list. It is dated now, sure, thanks to the Galaxy Watch 5 and 6 that have since released, but it still offers an incredible experience. And that’s one thing for certain about Samsung’s titular smartwatches, they all offer a fine-tuned and convenient experience whether you’re just telling the time, interacting with some watch apps, tracking your fitness activity, or paying for goods right on your wrist. Of course, there’s no arguing a great price or a great deal, especially on a Samsung smartwatch. Rightfully so, we’ve gathered up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, right here, in one place. Why not take a look?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals

Now the previous generation, if you want to know how things stack up when pitting the Galaxy Watch5 vs Galaxy Watch6 we have a detailed guide. It’s still a solid smartwatch and there’s virtually no downgrade to choosing the 5. The design is slightly different, however.

One of the best tablet deals at Walmart is perfectly aimed at anyone who wants to keep their kids busy during a long journey or just during some downtime at home. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $99 which is a $30 saving on the usual price of $129. A great price among the many Samsung tablet deals going on at the moment, let’s take a deeper look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

You won’t see the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite among the best Android tablets but that isn’t to say it’s not a worthy option for those on a budget. For the price, you get a highly portable 8.7-inch tablet with a sturdy metal frame so that it can handle the occasional knock or drop. It has a simple yet effective resolution of 1340 x 800 and is HD so you can entertain the kids with all their favorite shows or some simple games too. The idea is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed with entertainment in mind so you can pass it onto a child to entertain them while you focus on whatever you need to get done. 32GB of storage means plenty of room for many apps but you can also extend it via microSD cards.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source