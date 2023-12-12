Need free stock photos or video? Check Adobe Stock – Photofocus

A ThinkTAP company

As I updated my Creative Cloud applications recently, I decided to go clicking through the multiple tabs. While there’s a lot of cool things in there like fonts, applications and plugins … it was Adobe Stock that caught my eye.

There are often times when I need stock photos, perhaps it’s a design I am putting together or a presentation. Often it’s textures that I layer in or sources for composites. While I am quite familiar with Adobe Stock, I never realized they had an extensive collection of free stock photos.

As of this writing, you’ll find a robust collection of free stock photos and video

I have to admit I am shocked at how much is here. If you need high-quality, yet free stock photos and videos, I strongly suggest checking them out.

Keep in mind that these free stock photos and videos are the same quality as the rest of the items on Adobe Stock. They all have model and location releases and are completely cleared for commercial use.

Several of the collections are perfect as design elements. You’ll find the categories are fully searchable with a variety of tags and keywords. In fact, the entire experience is the same as searching the regular Adobe Stock site (without the need for credits or a payment method).

