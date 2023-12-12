Valorant Mobile cross-play: Why the feature won't be shipping with the game – Sportskeeda

The fact that Riot Games is creating a mobile port for its most popular shooter game, Valorant, is no lie. Fans of the shooter game have been eagerly waiting for its arrival on the mobile platform, ever since the project was revealed back in June 2021.

This is not the first time Riot Games are taking a step towards porting their IPs to mobile and have successfully done so in the past with League of Legends.

However, the main question that Valorant fans are asking is if the game will have any cross-play features to match up with and against PC players. To help overcome that doubt, this article will provide further information on why this feature will not come with the mobile version.

The answer is quite obvious as it is an extremely competitive shooter game that requires immense skill to play properly. With all the game’s mechanics that players are presented with, it is clear that mobile players will be at a significant disadvantage when matched up against PC players.

This unfairness can happen for multiple reasons and are as follows:

A good example of such a situation is Fortnite that tried implementing cross-play features on both PC and mobile, but failed miserably. PC players were always dominant in the game with a large majority of mobile players struggling to keep up.

Now, if this feature did end up coming out for Valorant Mobile, it would most likely be quite similar to Fortnite’s tale. This is why it is wise to keep the feature away from Riot’s upcoming mobile shooter game in order to avoid an unfair disparity.

According to Mike ValorLeaks, the mobile version of Valorant will not have a cross-play feature with PC players at the very least. However, that information has not been confirmed by Riot as of yet.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source