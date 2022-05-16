Archie Panjabi will join Idris Elba on Apple TV+ show 'Hijack' – iMore

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Source: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

Apple TV+ has reportedly added Emmy winner Archie Panjabi to the cast of the upcoming thriller Hichack. The show will also star Idris Elba.

The new show, which doesn’t yet have a release window for Apple TV+, will tell the real-time story of a flight that is hijacked on its way to London. Authorities on the ground will need to figure out what is happening onboard before the seven-hour flight comes to an end.

Elba will play the lead character Sam Nelson, an “accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.” Deadline reports that Panjabi will play Zahra Gahfoor, “a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.”

Panjabi previously won a supporting actress Emmy for her role in The Good Wife and was unsuccessful in two other nominations. As for the show itself, it’s written by George Kay while Jim Field Smith will be in charge of directing the project.

While timings for the release of the new show aren’t public, we do know that an Apple TV+ subscription will be required in order to watch it. Those with an Apple One subscription will also be good to go, too.

If you want to enjoy Hijack in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to release the first developer beta of iOS 16 on June 6, the same day that it will be announced. That’s the date of the WWDC22 opening keynote but those who are part of the public beta program look set to be waiting a little while longer.

Verizon is hiking the price of its wireless plans from June 16 in what it calls an “economic adjustment charge,” according to reports.

Apex Legends Mobile has been in the works for a while, promising players a battle royale experience on the go. While it certainly does deliver on that portable shooter experience, it manages to separate itself from its source — for better or worse.

Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.

Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from iMore!

I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands.

I would like to receive mail from Future partners.

No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we’ll never share your details without your permission.

source