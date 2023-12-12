Best Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals: Prices from just $500 – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

While there’s no shortage of laptop deals in the market right now, students and professionals who want touchscreen functionality should check out the available Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s lineup of mobile devices has steadily increased in popularity because of their versatility and performance, so there’s always high demand for discounts. If you want to take advantage of any of the offers that we’ve gathered here, you should do so quickly as the bargains may end sooner than you expect.

Functioning as a 2-in-1 laptop that can switch between tablet mode and laptop mode, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 won’t have trouble dealing with basic tasks as it’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and 8GB of RAM. The 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution is bright and colorful, and its 128GB SSD is more than enough for your documents. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 ships with Windows 11 Home in Mode, so you can start using it as soon as you unbox it. The device also promises up to 11 hours of battery life before requiring a recharge.



The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, powered by Windows 11 Home, will help you get your daily tasks done with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen with 1536 x 1024 resolution, this laptop will be the perfect companion for work and school, as it’s also got a 128GB SSD for your digital documents and a battery that can last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge.



The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is the 12.3-inch incarnation of Microsoft’s hugely popular 2-in-1 Surface. It packs all of the power of a laptop into the touchscreen functionality of a tablet, creating a speedy, immersive device that can be difficult to put down. It’s great for creating professional documents and spreadsheets, taking notes in class, and it offers amazing battery life, reaching up to 15 hours between charges. It’s a versatile option if you’re in the market for a laptop or a tablet, and if you aren’t sure where it falls amongst your needs, you can check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison, as well as our Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison.



If you’re looking to take on some premium computing challenges with your new laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 makes a good companion. One of the standout features is the touchscreen, which comes in at 13.5 inches on the Surface Laptop 4. It’s sharp, responsive, and a thrill to use. Internal specs include a 256GB SSD for storage, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor that’s custom made for the Microsoft Surface, and 8GB of RAM. Battery life is also exceelent for a device that delivers such performance, as the Surface Laptop 4 can make it all day on a single charge.



The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful device made for working professionals and content creators, thought it’s something that can be put to good use by anyone. It’s been the flagship of the Surface lineup since is launch, and it remains the newest Surface Pro model in the lineup. It has a lot in common with its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, but manages to improve upon many of the things people loved about the previous generation. The Surface Pro 9 packs impressive performance capabilities without sacrificing portability, and the 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. This makes it a great device to play games on, but an even better choice for content creators. The high refresh rate creates a snappy and responsive interface no matter what you may be working on, and the ergonomics of the device chip in as well, allowing you to mark up, edit, or create at almost any angle.



With the Surface Laptop 5, Microsoft improves upon previous generations in many ways. As built for this deal, it has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor that’s made specifically to handle multitasking across tabs and apps. Video streaming is handled by the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM puts games and photo-editing applications through their paces smoothly. Outside of its performance capabilities, the Surface Laptop 5 features a battery that can reach up to 17 hours of life on a single charge. This should be attractive to binge watchers and professionals, and anyone who likes to live their digital life untethered by a charging cable.



The most powerful Surface Laptop is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. It’s designed to maximize all the things that are great about Windows 11, and its sleek design lets you bring all of your creative projects to life on a 14.4-inch touchscreen. The unique design allows it to shift easily from a comfortable laptop to a creative canvas to an entertainment system. The impressive internals make it a great option for gamers as well. As spec’d for this deal, the Surface Laptop Studio has a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. If you’re torn between the Surface Laptop models, you can use our Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4 comparison to see which is right for you, and if you’re considering other brands, our Surface Laptop Studio vs. XPS 13 comparison can help guide you as well.



Strangely enough, routers have had a huge technological bump in the last few years due to the number of devices that need to be connected to the internet. That’s one of the main aspects of the new Wi-Fi 6, a standard that not only increases speeds and quality of the connection but addresses the issue with ten devices or more needing to connect to the internet constantly without impacting quality. To that end, if you haven’t upgraded your router or mesh network in three to five or more years but are increasingly buying more smart-home products, grabbing a modern router with the latest technology is probably a good idea.

Best Router Deals

While every part of a computer is important, we have to admit that without a monitor it’d all be pretty useless. So, if you’ve got one of the best desktop computers, be sure to treat yourself with a good monitor. Of course, the best monitors are often very expensive. As a result, it really pays to look for a good deal.

With so many monitors and monitor deals out there, it can be hard to select the best products, though. To help you out, we’ve parsed all of the deals down to a handful of good ones, then we go into several categories of monitors (4K, gaming, and ultrawide) that deserve a closer look. If you’re unsure of which monitor style to get, keep reading to the very bottom, where we’ll have a handy guide available.

Best monitor deals

Microsoft Office (and Microsoft 365) are still the standards for many businesses, schools, and colleges around the world. While the browser-based, and free, Google Docs and Google Sheets are starting to dig into the market share of these products, in the battle of Microsoft vs Google, Microsoft still holds the gold standard. While there is a Microsoft Word free trial, for most of the goodies we need to pay. And, that need for payment can be quite a drain, as often this is software we need to do work, complete assignments, or submit important documents. As a result, finding Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 deals is critical, even though it can be a challenging task. Here’s where to get a leg up on Microsoft and get Office on the cheap.

Best Microsoft Office deals

Microsoft Office is a pay once, receive once service. You don’t have to pay recurring monthly fees to use it, but the software also never updates. For what it’s worth, the Microsoft Office packages are labelled “2021”, so they’re all fairly recent but also ripe for a good deal. With the exception of AI integrations, not much has really changed in the past couple of years when it comes to your basic document creation and these programs should continue to be effective for years to come. Depending on what package you get, you’ll get access to different apps, based on the needs of the target audience. For example, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 keeps it lean and cool and with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint being the only apps included.

Here are our favorite deals for the classic Microsoft Office experience:

