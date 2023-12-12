Why GTA 6's leaked $1-2 billion budget is a big deal, and what does it mean? – Sportskeeda

While Rockstar Games is yet to disclose anything about the upcoming GTA title, an ongoing rumor in the community states that the gaming studio is spending nearly $1-2 billion on its development. The figure was also mentioned by Arion Kurtaj, the infamous leaker who leaked a part of the unfinished game in September 2022. Since then, the community has been extensively discussing what Rockstar is developing with the money.

While some are opposing the figure, saying that the budget is too large for a video game, others are convinced that developing a highly-ambitious title like GTA 6 will require large funding.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

To date, Rockstar Games has reportedly spent over a whopping $2 billion developing the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game. In contrast, the latest title only has a budget of $265 million (unofficial figure).

GTA 5 is almost a decade old but is still one of the biggest AAA titles in the gaming market. It is safe to assume that Rockstar Games has spent more than the unofficial figure, as the multiplayer variant has been receiving regular DLC and minor updates for the last 10 years.

However, the total expenditure is still unlikely to cross the billion-dollar mark.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most ambitious projects to date, with the gaming studio rumored to introduce new features. Before the recent GTA 6 budget leaks, many insiders reported that the title would feature dynamic maps, a new game engine, new physics properties, and a whole lot more.

Rockstar Games is known for breaking barriers with its projects, and the player base is hoping that the leaked features will have the developer’s signature touch, making the wait and budget worthwhile.

A well-known insider named SanInPlay (X/@DjSan_) previously reported that the gaming studio is collaborating with popular American record producer, songwriter, musician, and rapper Timbaland to produce music for Grand Theft Auto 6. While Rockstar has yet to confirm this, many have accepted it on the basis that the gaming studio has a history of bringing the biggest stars to the franchise.

Some players also pointed out that a huge chunk of the billion-dollar budget would be spent on promotions and marketing once the game is announced. Rockstar Games extensively promoted GTA 5, and the playerbase is anticipating the same with the upcoming title.

All the aforementioned factors add up to a massive budget in the current economy. While crossing the billion-dollar mark may seem somewhat extravagant, gamers and fans are hopeful that the upcoming game will be free of bugs and issues like the GTA Online money glitch.

