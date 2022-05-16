Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Algorand & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 2 May – FXStreet

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Shiba Inu price shows potential for an uptrend as it forms a specific bullish pattern on the daily time frame. This formation could trigger a move for SHIB to retest a significant level after a decent uptrend. Shiba Inu price produced somewhat of an equal low around the $0.0000203 level, making it into a makeshift support level for the time being. This development occurred after SHIB crashed 10% on April 30 to breach the $0.0000218 to $0.0000246 demand zone.



Algorand is one of the few projects in decentralized finance that has contributed consistently to the development of the ecosystem. Despite ALGO being undervalued, the altcoin has posted losses consistently.

Algorand has failed to recover from the recent bloodbath in the crypto market. While meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Ethereum-killers like Cardano recovered from the drop, Algorand price ranged below $0.56.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s decision on benchmark interest rates. Bitcoin’s correlation with top US stocks remained high as the market posted significant losses, and Nasdaq hit its worst four-month performance since 1971.

Top US stock indexes witnessed significant losses over the past week. Nasdaq had its worst four-month performance in fifty years, and Bitcoin’s high correlation with tech stocks increased selling pressure on the asset.

Analysts at the ING Group were quoted in a report published on April 28,

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points next Wednesday as 8%+ inflation and a tight labour market trump the surprise 1Q GDP contraction attributed to temporary trade and inventory challenges.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Matic price could surprise the crypto market as the Polygon ecosystem could be prepping for a massive rebound to $2.10. MATIC price could be the "sleeper" coin within the crypto market as the price action displays distinct differences from most other coins.

Litecoin price action is prepping for more decline as multiple indicators hint at newfound bearish power. Litecoin price has printed a large bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart. If market conditions persist, the Litecoin price could continue in a free-fall decline.

Solana price made some significant gains from its new nine-month and 2022 lows last week. However, the bounce from the lows has been somewhat muted compared to Bitcoin and the broader altcoin market. Sideways price action is likely.

Crypto.com price is showing reasons to believe in a strong countertrend rally. The bears have managed to breach considerable amounts of liquidity under a parallel channel median line as the CRO price currently trades at $0.18.

Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source