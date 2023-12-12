Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023 | PCWorld – PCWorld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Whether you’re on the hunt for a souped-up gaming machine or an everyday Chromebook, Cyber Monday is the best time to look for a discounted laptop. Some retailers tout big savings that aren’t really savings at all, but a lot of notebooks can be found at a hearty discount.

And that’s where we come in (cue the majestic trumpets)! The team at PCWorld has compiled a list of worthwhile laptop deals from all over the web. We’ve included deals from laptop manufacturers like Dell and Lenovo, as well as sales from online retailers like Best Buy and eBay. After you’ve had a good look at the laptops we’ve highlighted, head down to the bottom of the article to learn more about what to expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Sometimes all you need is a respectable, baseline-level machine. Personally, I use a low-powered laptop for writing, watching Netflix, checking email, and so on. I dig the simplicity. So, if you’re not a gamer and have no intention of muscling through processor-intensive programs, check out the list below.

My top pick: The Dell XPS 13 is a great everyday laptop for just $600. The Intel Core i5-12300U CPU will allow you to zip right through productivity tasks.

Calling all gamers! There’s no better time to scoop up a blisteringly-fast gaming machine. The laptops below are both powerful and reasonably priced, and should be able to blitz through most games.

My top pick: The RTX-powered MSI Thin GF63 is on sale for just $599, which is positively bananas. Not only does this machine include Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, but it also weighs a little over four pounds, which is considered lightweight for a gaming laptop. Given the hardware inside (an Intel Core i5-12450H CPU and the aforementioned RTX 4050 GPU), you should be able to play most games on the Medium or High graphics preset, too. It’s rare to find gaming laptops with discrete GPUs going this cheap, so don’t miss out while it’s available!

Convertible laptops are a fantastic option for the frequent traveler. You can prop them up like a tent for video conferencing or fold the screen all the way back and, boom, you’ve got a tablet! The picks below are powerful, versatile, and lightweight. Hope you find something that catches your eye.

My top pick: The Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 is a fantastic pick because it’s powerful enough for day-to-day productivity and the 1200p display is both spacious and touch-enabled.

Black Friday is on Friday, Nov 24th. If you consider yourself an avid deals hunter, we’d suggest going online in the early hours to take advantage of the best deals. Deals tend to change and expire at a breakneck pace.

Cyber Monday is on Monday, Nov 27th. For the best deals, we’d recommend logging on at midnight, as stock tends to deplete rather quickly.

No, there’s nothing about the laptops themselves that should suggest you’re buying a poorer quality machine. In fact, we’ve seen some really high-end laptops go on sale this year. That said, when it comes to more “commodity” tech gear—lets say wireless earbuds—you may find so-called “deals” on low-quality no-name brands rather than the earbud models you’d really be interested in. But when it comes to laptops, we’re only recommending models from the big names like HP, Lenovo, Dell, etc.

Yes, Black Friday sales do include some great laptops at legitimate discounts. Of course, some retailers will tag a laptop as a “deal,” when in fact the selling price is no different than what the machine sold for most of the the year. But at PCWorld, we do our best to look at pricing histories and highlight the deals that have reached or dropped below all-time-low pricing.

You should definitely scope out Lenovo, HP, Dell, and other laptop manufacturers’ websites. Online retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy will also have solid deals, no doubt, but probably not as wide a variety as you’ll find from the manufacturers themselves.

Hey, the site is called PCWorld, so we test and review an insane amount of laptops. To see our top picks, you can check out our master list of the best laptops of 2023. We also have more granular selections for the best laptops under $1,000, the best laptops under $500, and the best laptops for students. Come Black Friday, there’s a good chance that many of our picks will be discounted, so if you’re looking for something specific, check out the best pick articles.

