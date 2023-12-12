Gekko in Valorant: Release date, all abilities, Agent class, and more – Sportskeeda

Valorant is Riot Games’ most popular first-person shooter (FPS) title in the hero-shooter genre. A new character that’s going to be included in the game was recently revealed in the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 showmatch. Agent Gameplay Designer Ryan Cousart took the stage and discussed Gekko’s debut and his kit.

This entity can use a set of pets to activate different abilities. The Agent can temporarily blind, throw high-damage moly, stun as well as detect, and even disable enemies in a small area of effect. Gekko is slated to release alongside the Episode 6 Act 2 update in March 2023’s second week. Here is a detailed look at the character.

Riot Games takes the lead when it comes to introducing new playable content Valorant. The developers also implement fresh ideas and create new Agent ability kits. The publisher revealed Gekko before the showmatch itself in VCT LOCK//IN 2023. His abilities and their mechanics were showcased during the match.

Gekko is scheduled to debut in Valorant’s roster on March 7 or 8 depending on the region you’re in. The update will also kickstart Episode 6 Act 2 in Riot’s popular hero-shooter.

Gekko will be introduced in Valorant as an Initiator. The Agent will have a total of four abilities that he can use with the help of some pets.

Here is a list of his moves in the entire kit, along with a short description for each:

The introduction of an initiator agent who can deploy damaging grenades, temporarily blind enemy Agents, and detain them as well can be expected to change the entire team composition meta.

The uniqueness of Valorant’s Gekko and his ability kit has caught the playerbase by surprise. The Agent will not directly cast any of the abilities but rather use a set of pets to fight for the match’s objectives. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest update.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source