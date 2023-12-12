Hazbin Hotel First Look Images Preview Animed Comedy From Prime Video – ComingSoon.net

By Anthony Nash

Prime Video has released a handful of new Hazbin Hotel images, previewing more of the upcoming animated musical comedy series. The new series from Vivienne Medrano, A24, and Bento Box Entertainment will premiere on January 19, 2024. The new batch of images shows off more of the characters.

Guest stars set to appear in Season 1 of the series include Broadway veterans Darren Criss (Saint Peter), Jeremy Jordan (Lucifer Morningstar), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Carmilla Carmine), Patina Miller (Sera), and Jessica Vosk (Lute). They join a lineup that already includes some big-name talent, including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez.

Check out the new images of Hazbin Hotel below:

Created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on Medrano’s popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019. In the years between the pilot and the show becoming a reality, Medrano made a spin-off, Helluva Boss, that is set in the same world as Hazbin Hotel.

It follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as “she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom,” per the official synopsis. “After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the ‘Radio Demon’ reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

