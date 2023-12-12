Amazon new devices announced 2023: Echo, Fire TV, Alexa updates – About Amazon

Lee este artículo en español.

Nearly 10 years ago, Amazon began focusing on innovations for the home with a little Pringles can-like device and the trusty voice assistant you now know and love, Alexa. Since then, we’ve transformed the way you use and think about technology in your everyday life.

From smart speakers that help you cook a new recipe to cameras that let you keep tabs on your front door from anywhere, Amazon devices are indispensable to modern life—and they just keep getting better.

This next generation of new devices and features are driven by advancements in AI and our vision of ambient intelligence. They’ll change the way you interact with your home.

Here are all the new devices and features you should know about, including pre-order and availability details.

Today, we shared a preview of an even smarter, and more conversational Alexa, powered by generative AI. It’s based on a new large language model that’s been custom-built and specifically optimized for voice interactions, and the things we know our customers love—getting real-time information, efficient smart home control, and maximizing their home entertainment. Soon, customers in the U.S. will be able to preview some of the capabilities enabled by generative AI by saying, “Alexa, let’s chat” to Echo devices they already own. In this preview, speaking to Alexa will feel more natural and conversational than ever before, and Alexa’s ability to reason, infer customer intent, and understand complex requests will remarkably improve.

Learn more about this early look at Alexa’s new capabilities.

With Alexa, it’s easy to stay connected with loved ones, optimize your daily routines and schedules, and enjoy entertainment, without lifting a finger.

See the full list of updates coming to Alexa.

The all-new Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses collection combines high-end fashion with Alexa technology, allowing you to call on Alexa for all kinds of everyday activities, from adding to your shopping list to turning off your lights.

On top of that, the glasses come with premium features. For example, you can start a playlist with a double-press of a button or ask Alexa to easily help you locate your lost glasses.

There are seven stylish options, and they all come with multiple lens options, including sunglass lenses with UV400 protection, prescription-ready, or blue light lenses. They’re also IPX4 splash and scratch resistant. You’ll get up to six hours of continuous media playback or talk time, or up to 14 hours of moderate usage on a full battery charge—up to 40% more audio playback and 80% more talk time than the previous generation. And, for the first time, you can charge your glasses wirelessly with an all-new charging stand.

Sign up to be notified when pre-orders for the new Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa collection begin. Prices start at $269.99.

Learn more about the new Echo Frames.

With its newly centered camera and background noise minimization, the Echo Show 8 was made for even better video calls. It also features custom-built special audio processing technology, creating a wider and more immersive sound experience, plus, room adaption tech that senses the acoustics of the room and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound. Meanwhile, the built-in smart home hub makes it easy to control all your smart home devices from one place.

An exciting new update to this Echo Show is adaptive content. Thanks to computer vision, your home screen will change based on your proximity to Echo Show 8. When you’re further away, the screen will show essentials like a simplified news headline or a large clock—information you can read from across the room. But as you approach the device, the screen will transition to more detailed and touch-friendly UI, along with personalized content.

Pre-order the Echo Show 8 for $149.99. Devices will ship starting October 2023.

Available later this fall, you can share photos with family and friends across any Fire TV or Echo Show device, including the new Echo Show 8. If you want to see more photos, just say, “Alexa, start a photo frame” to view a slideshow of your shared photos.

If you want photos at the forefront of your new Echo Show 8, check out Echo Show 8 Photos Edition. It comes with a new subscription called PhotosPlus, which makes your personal photos the primary content you see on your screen.

Echo Show 8 Photos Edition will be available later this fall for $159.99. After six months, the PhotoPlus subscription will renew for $1.99 a month.

Echo Hub is a wall-mountable smart home control panel powered by Alexa, with an eight-inch touch screen and customizable dashboard for all your smart home devices. You can arm your security system, start a Routine, turn on the fan, or change the volume on your Echo, all with a simple tap. You can also view multiple live camera feeds at the same time.

Echo Hub supports over 140,000 smart devices and all major connectivity standards, including Matter and Thread. You can also get power-over-ethernet from devices like eero PoE Gateway by using a compatible USB-C converter.

By connecting locally to select smart home devices, Echo Hub helps make popular smart home commands even faster. For example, if you tap to turn on a light from your Echo Hub, Alexa will turn it on in as little as 300 milliseconds!

Echo Hub will be available later this year for $179.99.

With Map View, you can create a digital map of your home’s floor plan and pin connected devices to it. This centralized place lets you see all your devices and their status, without needing to scroll through lists, remember specific device names, or navigate to other apps. From here, you can also easily control your smart home devices.

Privacy has also been built in to Map View from the beginning. You choose which rooms are added to your app and which devices show up. You can also unpin individual devices and delete your floor plan altogether.

Map view will be available in the Alexa app on select phones in the U.S. later this year.

eero Max 7 is Amazon’s first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system and the fastest, most powerful eero yet. It combines the company’s patented TrueMesh networking technology with the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard to dramatically increase speeds, avoid interference from neighboring networks, and improve mesh latency—and with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, it’s now possible to download a 4K movie in 10 seconds or a 50 gigabyte video game in less than a minute. It will be available soon in one, two-, and three-packs starting at $599.99. Learn more about eero Max 7.

Learn more about all the new smart home announcements.

The next generation of Fire TV Stick 4K is nearly 30% more powerful than the previous generation and now includes support for Wi-Fi 6. That means fast app starts and smooth, fluid, and vibrant 4K Ultra HD streaming.

Pre-order the Fire TV Stick 4K today for $49.99.

For even faster speeds, check out the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen). With support for Wi-Fi 6E—and nearly three times the frequency bandwidth—it delivers lower latency and faster speeds while experiencing less interference from other Wi-Fi enabled devices in your home. The new 4K Max offers stunning visuals thanks to support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

The new 4K Max also lets you do more with your smart TV. Previously only available on the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, the 4K Max comes with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which transforms the TV into a beautiful, always-smart display by replacing blank screens with helpful information like your family calendar, local weather forecast, and reminders on your screen when you’re not streaming. You can also turn it your TV into a décor piece by browsing the Ambient Experience’s collection of over 2,000 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork. Display art from artists around the world and from famous institutions like the Musée d’Orsay.

Pre-order the Fire TV Stick 4K Max today for $59.99.

The question of what to watch will never be an issue again. The new Fire TV search experience combines generative AI with Fire TV’s extensive entertainment content and app library, so that you can find content with Alexa in a more natural and conversational way. It’s like asking a friend for the best recommendations.

We’re also adding a new “Continue Watching” row on Fire TV that combines your recently watched content across your favorite streaming providers, all in one place, putting the movies and TV shows you care about front and center so you can stop searching and scrolling and start streaming.

The new Fire TV search and “Continue Watching” row will be available later this year in the U.S. through an over-the-air update.

This compact 24-inch soundbar provides immersive sound, crisp dialogue, and improved bass with support for DTS® Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. All you have to do is plug it in, connect it to your TV, and enjoy your new and improved home theater. It’s compatible with all Fire TV streaming media players and TVs.

The Fire TV Soundbar is available for purchase starting today for $119.99.

Starting today, you can get six months of MGM+ on us with every new Fire TV streaming media player or smart TV purchase.

Customers tell us they want flexible, easy-to-install lighting that works with their cameras to help them see more of what’s happening around their homes. The new Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera is the next generation of our popular wire-free smart security floodlight, delivering powerful motion-triggered LED lighting and up to two years of battery life, based on default settings.

Pre-order the Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera today in the U.S. and Canada for $159.98. (CA$209.98). Devices will start shipping October 17, 2023.

If you already own a Blink Outdoor 4 and want to convert it into a floodlight camera, you can pre-order as a Floodlight Mount accessory for $39.99 (CA$49.99) starting today.

Sync Module Pro is our first system hub to offer extended range for Blink Outdoor 4. Using a new proprietary wireless protocol, integrated into our custom-built third-generation silicon, Sync Module Pro can extend the range of your Outdoor 4 significantly farther than Wi-Fi. With the introduction of Sync Module Pro’s extended range capabilities, you can install Outdoor 4 anywhere, such as a fence post in the furthest corner of your property—all without the worry of Wi-Fi range.

And if you want to save and store video clips locally, Sync Module Pro now features a MicroSD card slot (MicroSD card sold separately).

Sync Module Pro will be available early next year for $49.99 (CA$59.99). Sign up on Sync Module Pro’s product page to be notified as soon as it is available for purchase.

Since you can install Outdoor 4 almost anywhere, sometimes it ends up in difficult-to-reach areas, making battery replacement a challenge. While Outdoor 4 already has an extensive battery life of up to two years (based on default settings), the all-new Battery Extension Pack can be configured to extend battery life up to four years (based on default settings). Adding the Battery Extension Pack to your Outdoor 4 makes managing your Blink home security system even more convenient.

Pre-order the Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack today in the U.S. and Canada for $29.99 (CA$39.99). Devices will start shipping October 17, 2023.

Learn more about all the new Blink devices.

This new Ring camera has new and improved camera and audio features. With 3D Motion Detection, Bird’s Eye Zones, and Bird’s Eye View, you’ll be able to see more of your property and set up more precise alerts. For example, you can get information about the path your package takes from the delivery truck to your front door—and you can also tailor your alerts so you’ll get notified when there’s activity on your front porch, but not on your sidewalk.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro features two-array microphones with echo cancellation, as well as Color Pre-Roll, which gives you a history of detected motion, including the seconds before you receive an alert.

Pre-order the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro today starting at $179.99. Devices will ship starting October 18.

Welcome Echo Pop Kids, our most charming and affordable smart speaker for kids, to the Echo Kids family. With two new fun designs—Marvel’s Avengers and Disney Princess—kids can wake up with an Avengers-themed alarm sound, or listen to Alexa offer a fun fact from a Disney Princess.

Echo Pop Kids comes with six months of Amazon Kids+, our award-winning content service filled with age-appropriate books, games, videos, music, apps, and Alexa Skills. Plus, kids can enjoy dozens of new and exclusive Audible audiobooks on the Echo Pop Kids, including Avengers and Disney Princess stories.

Pre-order the Echo Pop Kids speaker today in the U.S. for $49.99. Devices will ship in October 2023.

Our best kids tablets yet, the Fire HD 10 Kids is made for 3- to 7-year-olds, while the Fire HD Kids Pro is designed for 6- to 12-year-olds. These 10.1-inch tablets are lighter and 25% faster than our previous generation, with 1080 full HD displays, 3GB of RAM, and up to 13 hours of battery life. They’re also $10 less than our previous generation.

Disney fans can choose a Disney bundle for the Fire HD 10 Kids, which comes with a custom-designed Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess kid-friendly case, Disney-themed digital wallpapers, and quick access to Disney content in your child’s Amazon Kids profile.

Pre-order the Fire HD 10 Kids and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro today in the U.S. for $189.99. Devices will ship in October 2023.

Waking up in the morning just got easier. With new Morning Routines coming before the holidays, families can enable pre-built routines that have character alarms, daily affirmations, weather, stories, and more to make waking up more fun for kids. Families can add even more magic to bedtime with Sleep Sounds, new soundscapes that remix AI-generated melodies with classic sleep sounds, like rain, a babbling brook and jungle sounds, to create soothing yet dynamic sounds to help kids stay asleep all night long.

New to all Amazon Fire Kids tablets is the addition of 10 more Play Together games before the holidays. These are games that kids and grown-ups play together, providing a fun way to nurture relationships with loved ones. Kids open the game on their Fire Kids Tablets and invite adults to play on their mobile device from across the house or across the country. Other new experiences include Music Maker, where kids can become composers, and Quests, that reward kids for exploring and learning about new topics like space exploration or dinosaurs across books, videos, apps, and more.

Learn more about all the new Kids devices and features.

Coming soon, Explore with Alexa is an exclusive addition to Amazon Kids+ that makes it fun for kids to ask Alexa questions about animals and nature. The Alexa-led conversation combines fun facts and trivia questions adapted from trusted sources like World Wildlife Fund and A-Z Animals, encouraging kids to keep exploring a topic.

Learn more about Explore with Alexa.

