soulcas Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more – Sportskeeda

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas is a professional gamer hailing from the United Kingdom and currently representing Team Liquid in Valorant. Before becoming a top-tier player in Riot Games’ tactical shooter, he was a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star, competing in lower-tier tournaments for teams like London Esports and Fierce Esports.

In April 2020, soulcas made the switch to Valorant, following in the footsteps of many other CS:GO professionals who were seeking a change in their esports careers.

Many professional Valorant players, like soulcas, have made a name for themselves in the game’s esports community. Notably, big names from other esports titles have also transitioned to Riot Games’ tactical shooter.

For aspiring players who want to emulate soulcas’ Valorant performances, knowing his current equipment and in-game settings is crucial. Prosettings.net provides detailed information on the gear and settings that soulcas uses, which can help players improve their gameplay.

By studying soulcas’ setups, players can gain insights into his approach to the game, which may help them elevate their own performance. Without further ado, here are his settings in the title:

Inner Lines

Outer Lines

PC Specs

It is important to keep in mind that not all of the settings mentioned above will be suitable for every player. Players are advised to experiment with different configurations to determine which ones work best for their individual playstyle and preferences.

