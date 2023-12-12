iPhone 15's 'boring' colors branded '50 shades of grey' by Apple fans – Business Insider

Jump to

It’s only been a few days since Apple unveiled the new iPhone 15 , but fans have been calling it “disappointing” and “underwhelming” – and they’re unhappy about the lack of color options too.

“Is it worth it for the new iPhone Pro Max? The colors are all the same,” said one fan in a post on X , formerly Twitter. “How do iPhone colors get lighter every year?” said another user , describing the new lineup as “boring.”

“If you want gray, light gray, dark gray, and light gray again, Apple has the phone for you!” read a post on X from Ian Zelbo . A reply featured an image of Apple CEO Tim Cook and the caption “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Apple’s made a big deal about the colors this year after adopting a new manufacturing process that infuses color directly into the back glass of the phone.

It claims the iPhone 15 is the first smartphone to use this method, and it featured prominently in Tuesday’s launch event.

The standard iPhone 15 comes in black, and pastel shades of blue, green, yellow, and pink.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro max only come in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. Last year’s gold option for the pro range has been removed.

The 15 Pros are the first iPhones to be made out of titanium, which has made them lighter and influenced the switch to more muted color options.

Previous generations of iPhones gave customers a far greater array of colors to choose from. The iPhone 14 launched with red and purple variants, and Apple added a yellow version earlier this year.

The iPhone 15 goes on sale September 22 and costs between $799 and $1,199.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.

