What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 14th, 2023 – What's on Netflix

Welcome to your Friday roundup of what’s new on Netflix as we head into the weekend. It’s been another busy couple of days with 15 new movies and series added alongside another game now available on mobile. Here’s what’s new and trending on Netflix for July 14th, 2023.

A few new releases are expected to drop over the weekend, including the Kevin Hart movie Ride Along on Sunday and some kids animated titles tomorrow.

Among the titles set to depart Netflix in the coming days includes the 2015 movie Pan and the excellent documentary, This Changes Everything. Over the weekend is your last chance to watch the entire Riddick movie collection on Netflix, with Kick-Ass 2 also set to depart come Sunday.

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Director: David Pastor, Àlex Pastor

Cast: Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas, Diego Calva

Writer: Josh Malerman, David Pastor, Àlex Pastor

Runtime: 110 min / 1h 50m

It’s been five years since the Sandra Bullock movie Bird Box made waves on Netflix. After a long time in production, we’re now back with a Spanish-language iteration that picks up within the same universe as the original entry.

In our review of the movie from Andrew Morgan, he ultimately gave the movie a PAUSE rating stating:

“Overall, Bird Box: Barcelona is an improvement upon the original with its moral quandaries, cleaner storyline, & solid performances. However, there are so many retread beats & staged tensions that it feels mostly redundant and unnecessary in the current post-pandemic, “The Last of Us” dominated landscape in which we find ourselves.”



Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén

Writer: Paul Fisher, Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Coming to Netflix via the refreshed Universal Animation deal is the second Puss in Boots which is widely considered to be one of the best animated movies of 2022 but not only that, one of Dreamwork’s best in its long history.

Dan Buffa of Dose of Buffa gave the movie a B rating, concluding, “Coming in at a brisk 100 minutes & carrying enough pop culture humor to fill two movies, this sequel gives you the goods. It’s a ticket to the Antonio Banderas show. He puts in wonderful voice work, infusing the sword-savvy feline with charisma & passion.”



Sonic Prime Dash

Available on Android and iOS devices for free with your Netflix membership

Releasing alongside the brand new season of Sonic Prime (well worth your time, by the way) is the updated endless runner game, Sonic Prime Dash.



