Tron, VeChain and Pomerdoge top crypto charts, bulls confident – crypto.news

Share

Monitoring how crypto assets perform is crucial for making informed decisions. Tron (TRX), VeChain (VET), and Pomerdoge (POMD) are actively being monitored, considering their recent gains.

Huobi’s alleged insolvency and the arrest of its executive in China led to substantial withdrawals of around $64 million last weekend. Tron (TRX) fell 12% in the past week due to CEO Justin Sun’s affiliation with the exchange.

However, Sun later dismissed concerns, terming them futile attempts to create fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) while urging the community to focus on development rather than rumors.

In other news, Tron became an associate member of the Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA) as it aimed to strengthen its position in Japan. This partnership could foster growth, build confidence, and deepen Tron’s integration within Japan’s crypto-economy.

VeChain focuses on enhancing transparency in supply chain management across various industries through blockchain integration.

It aims to establish trust between customers and producers by validating product information throughout its lifecycle, reducing counterfeiting risks.

Despite a 4.48% drop last week, VET is up 1.55% over the previous 24 hours, changing hands at $0.0178 when writing. Still, it remains 93.62% down from all-time highs of $0.278.

Pomerdoge is looking to release a gaming platform, marketplace, and a collection of 7,777 unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exclusive to presale investors.

Token holders will also share in the platform’s generated revenue based on their stake. Pomerdoge emphasizes security with lifetime liquidity locking and certifications from SolidProof and Cyberscope.

Investors can consider Pomerdoge as it aims to challenge competitors like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe meme coins.

In the ongoing presale, POMD is available for $0.008.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) presale:

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Read more about

Solana rising as network activity spikes, BTCMTX presale gains momentum

Analyst bullish on Dogecoin, traders back Meme Kombat’s MK token

Exploring new defi horizons: Injective and Pullix driving innovation in crypto

Get crypto analysis, news and updates right to your inbox! Sign up here so you don’t miss a single newsletter.

You have successfully joined our subscriber list.

source