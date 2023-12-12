New AI Pin clips ChatGPT to your clothes – The Independent

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New device functions as a wearable smartphone without a screen

Find your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profile

Humane first showed off its AI Pin at Paris Fashion Week 2023

A US startup is set to unveil an AI-powered device that it claims could replace smartphones.

Humane’s AI Pin, which launches today, will clip directly to a person’s clothes and is expected to feature a projector to turn any surface into a screen.

An embedded camera and microphone means it could function as a wearable smartphone without a screen, with its creators say has been “built from the ground up for AI”.

Leaks suggest the AI Pin will cost $699 and require a $24-per-month subscription fee to access AI models developed by Microsoft and OpenAI, which may include a version of the viral ChatGPT chatbot.

Documents obtained by The Verge suggest it will come with two “battery boosters”, a “personic speaker”, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It will also be able to summarise your email inbox, translate languages and come with an “AI DJ”.

Humane did not respond to a request for comment but has announced that it will unveil the AI Pin on 9 November.

Humane’s AI Pin projects lasers onto any surface, offering artificial intelligence in the palm of your hand

A version of the device was revealed earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week, with models wearing a small square box on the lapels of their clothes.

Humane co-founder Imran Chaudhri, who spent 22 years at Apple as a designer before forming his own startup, also gave details about how the clip will function in a TED talk in May.

A demonstration showed the tech founder receiving a phone call through the device, using its laser-projected display to turn his palm into an interactive screen.

“We believed that artificial intelligence would be the driving force behind the next leap in device design,” he said.

“[The AI Pin] is completely standalone. You don’t need a smartphone or any other device to pair with it… It interacts with the world in the way that you interact with the world – hearing what you hear, seeing what you see – while being privacy first and safe, and completely fading into the background of your life.”

Humane describes the experience as “screenless”, “seamless” and “sensing”.

In a press release earlier this year, Humane co-founder Bethany Bongiorno said: “Our relationship with technology is changing profoundly, becoming even more personal as our devices morph into extensions of our bodies, minds and hearts.”

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Humane’s AI Pin projects lasers onto any surface, offering artificial intelligence in the palm of your hand

Humane

Humane first showed off its AI Pin at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Humane

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Log in

New to The Independent?

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

Hi {{indy.fullName}}

source