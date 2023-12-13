Who Is Sam Altman? Lesser-Known Facts About The Former CEO Of ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI – ABP Live

Born into a Jewish family on April 22, 1985, Samuel Harris Altman grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, US. He received his first PC at the age of eight. [Image credit: Getty]

A year after enrolling at Stanford University to study computer science, Altman decided to drop out and pursue other endeavours in 2005. [Image credit: Getty]

After dropping out of Stanford, a 19-year-old Altman co-founded location-based social media app Loopt. Despite his raising $30 million in VC funds, Loopt failed to find its footing and was eventually purchased by Green Dot Corporation for $43.4 million in 2012. [Image credit: Getty]

In 2011, Altman joined as a part-time partner at tech startup accelerator Y Combinator. In 2014, he was named the president of Y Combinator. In 2016, he expanded to being the president of YC Group, which comprised Y Combinator and other units. [Image credit: Getty]

In 2019, Altman decided to focus on AI research lab OpenAI, and hence stepped down from YC Group president to holding a chair on the company’s board. [Image credit: Getty]

In 2020, Altman made the move to fully focus on OpenAI as a CEO and co-founder, which already saw fundings from tech giants such as Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and others. [Image credit: Getty]

Interestingly, Altman was the CEO of Reddit for a brief eight days in 2014, holding the fort after Yishan Wong stepped down and Steve Huffman returned as CEO. [Image credit: Getty]

Altman also has a crypto link. In 2019, he co-founded Tools for Humanity, which built a cryptocurrency-based global iris-based biometric system, called Worldcoin. The company received flak after a 2022 report by MIT Technology Review revealed that it exploited impoverished workers in low-income countries to grow the network. [Image credit: Getty]

Thanks to his investments in startups such as Airbnb, Stripe, Pinterest, Reddit, and others, along with his work with OpenAI, Altman was named one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine this year. [Image credit: Getty]

Despite noteworthy recognitions, including being mentioned on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2015, there are no details on Sam Altman’s net worth on any recognised platform, including Bloomberg. [Image credit: Getty]

Having previously dated Loopt co-founder Nick Sivo for a prolonged spell, he is currently in a relationship with Australian software engineer Oliver Mulherin. Altman was recognised by GLAAD with the Ric Weiland Award for promoting LGBTQ equality and acceptance in tech. [Image credit: Getty]

After getting fired, Altman tweeted that his time at OpenAI was “transformative” and that he’d reveal his future plans soon.

IN PICs | 10 Artificial Intelligence Terminologies And Buzzwords You Should Know

IN PICS | 7 Bard AI Features That ChatGPT Lacks

Google I/O 2023 Recap: From Bard AI To Pixel Fold, Here Are The Top Announcements

IN PICS | Biggest Differences Between ChatGPT And Google Bard AI

IN PICS | ChatSonic, Jasper AI, Bard AI, Other ChatGPT Alternatives You Can Check Out

New Era Begins In Madhya Pradesh As CM Mohan Yadav Takes Over Reins From Shivraj Chouhan

India Backs UN Call For Ceasefire In Gaza, Biden Warns Israel Losing Support

Setback for AAP As Gujarat MLA Bhupendra Bhayani Resigns, Likely To Join BJP

‘Anybody Who Challenges PM Modi…’: Congress Dissects BJP’s CM Picks In 3 States

Mahadev App Owner Ravi Uppal Held In Dubai, May Soon Be Brought To India

source