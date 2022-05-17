Google Assistant Will Soon be Available for the Galaxy Watch 4 – Phandroid – News for Android

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 has undoubtedly been one of the company’s most popular devices. It features some impressive internal specs, and runs on Google’s Wear OS, although it lacks the Google Assistant functionality that comes on a lot of other Wear OS devices. That may all change soon, according to a new statement from the company.



An official press release from Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office at Mobile eXperience states that the highly sought-after feature will soon be a reality on the Korean company’s current batch of wearable devices.

His statement reads “As we celebrate one year of collaboration and success, we’re opening up the ecosystem even further by bringing new experiences and benefits to Galaxy Watch4 users. This summer, I’m excited to share that Galaxy Watch4 users will be able to download Google Assistant to their device, featuring faster and more natural voice interactions, enabling quick answers and on-the-go help.”

Google and Samsung have been working together more often for the past few years, especially on developments surrounding Wear OS. More recently, Google announced that its Health Connect API for Android is currently being developed in collaboration with Samsung.

No specific release schedule has been given for the Google Assistant update, so Galaxy Watch owners and Wear OS fans will have to wait a bit for further announcements from the company.

Source: Samsung

Did you miss Google I/O 2022? Then here are some of the highlights that we took away from the event.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones you can buy right now in 2022. If you’re looking for a smartphone with all the bells and whistles, the S22 Ultra certainly delivers! It even brings back the S Pen, a feature that most of us was gone for good when Samsung …

After 20 years, Apple has finally announced that it will discontinue manufacturing the iPod device line. It will continue selling the device, but only while supplies last.The last iPod device to be launched was the iPod Touch 7th generation, which was originally introduced in 2019 and featured minor upgrades from the previous iteration. It had …

If you find yourself struggling to open notifications with one hand on your Google Pixel, here are some settings you should probably change to make it easier.

In a leaked memo, it seems that the EU is apparently planning on introducing legislation that would mandate the scanning of encrypted messages for CSAM content.

According to a report from 9to5Google, it appears that the upcoming Google Watch could be packing some very old technology.

Sharp has announced its latest smartphone, the Aquos R7, which comes with a 240Hz refresh rate for its display.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Android is a trademark of Google Inc. | © Phandroid.com, 2007-2022

source