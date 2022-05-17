Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 to the public – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has shipped macOS Monterey 12.4, with the latest update provided to the public containing minor fixes and performance improvements rather than feature changes.

Arriving after five beta cycles and just over a month of testing, macOS Monterey 12.4 is now downloadable by users to other Macs and MacBooks. Unlike the previous 12.3 update, version 12.4 seems to be less a feature-based refresh and more one primarily involving bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Few feature changes were discovered in the beta builds, save for an update for the Studio Display’s webcam. Given that Apple is working towards the WWDC 2022 presentation and the expected reveal of the next major macOS update, it seems unlikely any updates before then will contain many visible changes.

The brief release notes for the update mentions a new setting for Apple Podcasts to limit episodes stored on a Mac, and to automatically delete older ones.

Communication safety changes include a setting for Messages that provides parents the option to “enable warnings for children when they receive or attempt to send photos that contain nudity.” Safety warnings are also included in Messages to provide resources to children when they receive photos that contain nudity.

The update also includes support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, which refines the camera tuning with improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.

During the betas, Apple warned testers that if they wanted to use Universal Control, they would need to update their iPad to iPadOS 15.5 for it to continue working.

Mac users can download the 2.2GB macOS Monterey 12.4 update via the Software Update section within System Preferences, which can also be accessed by clicking on the Apple logo in the menu bar, selecting About This Mac, then Software Update.

I mean, that’s only slightly smaller than the entire current Xubuntu OS release, for what is ultimately a minor patch. I’ve got clients who still have 12 megabit DSL connections, patches like this are a pain for them. Anybody else think 2.2GB for an update that doesn’t really add any features seems a bit much?

The update on my M1 Mac mini is 3.11GB

darkvader said: Anybody else think 2.2GB for an update that doesn’t really add any features seems a bit much? I mean, that’s only slightly smaller than the entire current Xubuntu OS release, for what is ultimately a minor patch. I’ve got clients who still have 12 megabit DSL connections, patches like this are a pain for them. Lol no, and not sure why you think you know how big the update needs to be. “A pain”, really? Somehow I survived for years with 12Mb DSL just by waiting for things to download, turns out it requires precisely zero effort.

Lol no, and not sure why you think you know how big the update needs to be. “A pain”, really? Somehow I survived for years with 12Mb DSL just by waiting for things to download, turns out it requires precisely zero effort.

darkvader said: Anybody else think 2.2GB for an update that doesn’t really add any features seems a bit much? I mean, that’s only slightly smaller than the entire current Xubuntu OS release, for what is ultimately a minor patch. I’ve got clients who still have 12 megabit DSL connections, patches like this are a pain for them. It’s 2022…get out of 2003 with real internet. Even my dad who lives out in east jesus has 100mbps down and 20-30mbps up.

It’s 2022…get out of 2003 with real internet. Even my dad who lives out in east jesus has 100mbps down and 20-30mbps up.

darkvader said: Anybody else think 2.2GB for an update that doesn’t really add any features seems a bit much? I mean, that’s only slightly smaller than the entire current Xubuntu OS release, for what is ultimately a minor patch. I’ve got clients who still have 12 megabit DSL connections, patches like this are a pain for them. I’m on a pokey DSL connection so I’m subject to the similar download speeds. A 2.2 GB update takes about 20 minutes to download for me. That said, the installation time is about the same so it’s an hour where I go do something else (exercise, cook, garden, whatever). It’s not like it happens every week. In fact, in recent years due to Apple’s declining software QA, I don’t upgrade to the newest OS when it comes out, I usually wait six months or so. That’s right, I upgraded from Big Sur to Monterey last month (macOS 12.3.1). Same with iOS/iPadOS. In fact, my primary iPhone is still running iOS 14.8.1; I might upgrade it in a week or so. I went out of town on holiday in April so naturally I waited until after my return to update my Apple equipment’s software. I skipped Crapalina completely. By delaying OS upgrades, I reduce the number of software downloads as well as enduring painful months of piss poor software. Sure, I miss out on a few features but Apple hasn’t really delivered a “I must have this on Day 1” blockbuster for years. Right now, there are two iOS/iPadOS 15.5 ipsw blobs sitting in my Downloads folder. I might update Thursday or Friday if Q&A forum commenters (here and elsewhere) testify that this update is relatively benign. Since Apple tech media is reporting that this is primarily a bug fix release, I will probably install it. So that’s one way to reduce traffic on your broadband connection. Even if I had some crazy fast fiber connection, I still wouldn’t install Apple OS upgrades on Day 1. I did install today’s macOS 12.4 update on my Mac mini 2018 — mostly because I have a full Time Machine backup. For what it’s worth, there are also Windows PCs in my house and I typically wait until the third or four week of the month to install their (Microsoft’s) Patch Tuesday (issued on the second Tuesday of the month) updates. So I’m not specifically picking on Apple. Software engineering standards in general have really gone down in the past ten years. It is often better/less frustrating to run more stable older software than buggier cutting-edge crapware. Today I consider calendar year Q4 Apple software to be late alpha-early beta quality at best. Calendar year Q1 Apple software is late beta/release candidate quality. There is nothing that Apple is doing that convinces me that this software QA slide won’t continue. At some point in the not too distant future, I will probably be a full year behind the current release. Hell, I’m not touching Windows 11 for another 18 months.

I’m on a pokey DSL connection so I’m subject to the similar download speeds. A 2.2 GB update takes about 20 minutes to download for me. That said, the installation time is about the same so it’s an hour where I go do something else (exercise, cook, garden, whatever). It’s not like it happens every week.

In fact, in recent years due to Apple’s declining software QA, I don’t upgrade to the newest OS when it comes out, I usually wait six months or so. That’s right, I upgraded from Big Sur to Monterey last month (macOS 12.3.1). Same with iOS/iPadOS. In fact, my primary iPhone is still running iOS 14.8.1; I might upgrade it in a week or so. I went out of town on holiday in April so naturally I waited until after my return to update my Apple equipment’s software.

I skipped Crapalina completely.

By delaying OS upgrades, I reduce the number of software downloads as well as enduring painful months of piss poor software. Sure, I miss out on a few features but Apple hasn’t really delivered a “I must have this on Day 1” blockbuster for years.

Right now, there are two iOS/iPadOS 15.5 ipsw blobs sitting in my Downloads folder. I might update Thursday or Friday if Q&A forum commenters (here and elsewhere) testify that this update is relatively benign. Since Apple tech media is reporting that this is primarily a bug fix release, I will probably install it.

So that’s one way to reduce traffic on your broadband connection.

Even if I had some crazy fast fiber connection, I still wouldn’t install Apple OS upgrades on Day 1.

I did install today’s macOS 12.4 update on my Mac mini 2018 — mostly because I have a full Time Machine backup.

For what it’s worth, there are also Windows PCs in my house and I typically wait until the third or four week of the month to install their (Microsoft’s) Patch Tuesday (issued on the second Tuesday of the month) updates. So I’m not specifically picking on Apple. Software engineering standards in general have really gone down in the past ten years.

It is often better/less frustrating to run more stable older software than buggier cutting-edge crapware.

Today I consider calendar year Q4 Apple software to be late alpha-early beta quality at best. Calendar year Q1 Apple software is late beta/release candidate quality. There is nothing that Apple is doing that convinces me that this software QA slide won’t continue. At some point in the not too distant future, I will probably be a full year behind the current release.

Hell, I’m not touching Windows 11 for another 18 months.

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 and a security update to macOS Catalina 10.15.7, bringing minor updates to the last-generation Mac operating systems likely focused on security fixes and under-the-hood improvements.

Apple says that its update to improve Studio Display webcam issues will stand alone and be released separately from macOS.

Apple now says that its Universal Control feature is no longer in beta, signaling that the company has ironed out any major bugs or quirks with the feature months after its release in macOS 12.3.

Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

The Razer Blade 14 has been updated for 2022 to make it more powerful, but it has to fight with the 14-inch MacBook Pro as a creator's choice notebook. Here's how the two laptops compare.

Stop using the same password for all of your accounts and secure your online life properly, by using a password manager. Here's some of the best for your digital protection.

Apple is now selling refurbished iPad Air 4 models

Everything new in iOS 15.5 for iPhone

App developers can automatically increase subscription prices in some cases

Apple hosts premiere event for 'Prehistoric Planet'

Popular interest in technology is declining, but tech giants aren't going anywhere

UAG's Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad can survive an 8-foot drop

Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 & Catalina 10.15.7 security update

Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 with bug fixes

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 and a security update to macOS Catalina 10.15.7, bringing minor updates to the last-generation Mac operating systems likely focused on security fixes and under-the-hood improvements.

Apple says that its update to improve Studio Display webcam issues will stand alone and be released separately from macOS.

Apple now says that its Universal Control feature is no longer in beta, signaling that the company has ironed out any major bugs or quirks with the feature months after its release in macOS 12.3.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

Using the Shortcuts app on your iPhone, you can automate common tasks with just a tap. Here are some useful ideas from logging your coffee consumption to starting your workout.

Apple's 79-pound iPhone Self Repair Program toolkit is on our test bench. Here's what's inside the hefty repair package.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source