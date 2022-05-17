Breaking News – Apple TV+ Announces New Kids and Family Animated Series "Eva the Owlet," Based on Bestselling "Owl Diaries" Children's Books | TheFutonCritic.com – The Futon Critic

Apple TV+ announces new kids and family animated series “Eva the Owlet,” based on bestselling “Owl Diaries” children’s books

Series is newest addition to Apple TV+ kids’ changemakers initiative creating inspiring and enriching kids original series

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Eva the Owlet,” a new animated kids and family series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. Since first being published, “Owl Diaries” now has eight foreign language translations and 3 million copies in print. Produced by Scholastic Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, “Eva the Owlet” also features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums.

“Eva the Owlet” stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!

“Eva the Owlet” is the latest series in the Apple TV+ kids’ changemakers initiative, which brings world-renowned education leaders together with the world’s most creative storytellers to create inspiring and enriching original series for kids. The initiative encourages imagination, self-confidence and critical thinking through Apple Original series, with titles to date including Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “Stillwater,” “Hello, Jack: The Kindness Show,” “Pretzel and the Puppies” and many more.

For “Eva the Owlet,” Apple TV+ partnered with changemaker John F. Evans, MAT, MA, Ed.D., a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the founder and executive director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC. With James Pennebaker, Evans co-authored “Expressive Writing: Words that Heal,” which has been published in six languages. He works with individuals and groups to teach them how to use writing for better physical, emotional and mental health, and collaborated with executive producers and Scholastic Entertainment to help develop the series and infuse lessons around the value of using writing as a tool for healthy self-expression.

“Eva the Owlet” is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment’s Daytime Emmy Award-nominated team including Iole Lucchese (“Clifford the Big Red Dog”), Caitlin Friedman (“Caster”), and Jef Kaminsky (“Stillwater”). Head series writers and Daytime Emmy Award nominees Annabeth Bondor-Stone (“Helpsters”) and Connor White (“Helpsters”) serve as co-executive producers, and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Damien O’Connor (“Angela’s Christmas,” “Angela’s Christmas 2”) serves as series director. The series is produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment (“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Goosebumps,” “The Magic School Bus”), and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali (“Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina,” and “Octonauts”).

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the critically acclaimed “El Deafo”; “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling With Otis” from 9 Story Media Group and animated by Brown Bag Films – Dublin, “Puppy Place”, Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two and “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne”; “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers; and the recently announced “Sago Mini Friends” based on the award-winning Sago Mini World app.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 244 wins and 961 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

