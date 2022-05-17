American Finances Updates: The $835 Food Stamps Check, a 5% Increase in Gas Tax, Social Security Payments… | Marca – Marca

Editions:

Follow our live blog this Wednesday, May 4, for the latest updates on financial news from across the USA, including stimulus and food stamp checks being sent out, increases in gas prices and much more.

As some supply chain constraints have eased, economist are already predicting that inflation won’t go any further than it already is and it might even fall soon.

This comes as a huge breath of fresh air amid all the impending doom scenarios that have been repeatedly stated from various high authority news outlets.

Elon Musk keeps trying to defend his attempt to buy Twitter by putting the spotlight into billionaire-owned companies that are moving against him. Whether it’s attacks or slander, Musk wants the general public to ask themselves who is truly behind these attacks.

People like George Soros, the Clinton Family or the Obamas could be behind these attacks. Musk is clearly taking a stance against these establishments.

As he’s repeatedly done it since he sent out his offer to buy Twitter, Elon Musk offered more details into the possible fees that will be charged for embed tweets. Initially, many casual users were unhappy with this possibility but Elon set the record straight.

While the possible fees are directed at major businesses who want to profit, casual users would remain on the platform for free.

Netflix recently revealed they lost 200,000 subscribers, a move that the shareholders didn’t appreciate because they feel that was the main reason Netflix stock plunged on the market.

As a result, shareholders who bought shares between Oct. 19, 2021 and April 19, 2022 are suing the streaming giant for irreparable damages.

Investors always look for diverse alternatives in the cryptocurrency market.

Litecoin prices call the attention of investors as a Bitcoin alternative.

Bitcoin is losing ground with other cryptos due to mining efficiencies and the expensive price.

As part of the Medicare Advantage plan, you can have multiple benefits that you probably didn’t know.

One of those benefits is access to food with the Grocery Plus Benefit.

Qualified users can get the Grocery Plus benefit that “helps you shop a variety of healthy foods at participating grocery stores.”

Joe Biden and his administration took several actions to favor federal student loan borrowers.

In the past months, the President of the United States worked for the debt forgiveness of entitled federal student loan borrowers.

During the week, the Biden Administration announced they will help borrowers enrolled in the income-driven repayment program or IDR.

If you missed the IRS’ deadline of April 18 for filing your 2021 tax returns, don’t panic. If you rarely miss the deadline, you might be able to avoid the fees and penalties. The IRS has lots of info on how to submit an appeal.

Even though the federal government is no longer giving out stimulus checks, some states still are. We have put together a guide to what the situation is in each state, with some of them offering attractive benefits programs.

If you filed your 2021 tax return on time, by the April 18 deadline, and if you’ve not yet seen your tax return, you might be wondering where it is. You should keep in mind that it generally takes three weeks, while you can even check out the IRS’ ‘Where’s my refund?’ tool.

If you’re not sure whether or not you’re entitled to Social Security payments, you should check out the Benefit Eligibility Screening Tool.

This free tool can quickly explain which benefits you qualify for, simply by answering a few questions.

Americans are being encouraged to enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if they qualify.

The highest amount that can be paid out in these food stamps is $835 per month for a family of four where the combined monthly income does not exceed $4,625.

The amount of tax paid on gas in California is to go up from 51.1 cents per gallon to 53.9 cents per gallon on July 1, which is a five percent increase.

This is because attempts to halt a scheduled gas tax price increase have failed.

Hello everybody and welcome in to our American Finances live blog this Wednesday, May 4, as we take a look at today’s latest financial news and updates in the United States.

In today’s blog, you can stop by throughout the day to check out our money-saving tips and information on the various benefits programs that are on offer.

Here, we’ll spend some time detailing the $835 food stamps check that is available for certain families, as well as explaining why the amount paid in tax on gas in California is about to shoot up by five percent.

We’ll outline all the details you need to know about both of these developments in order to save as much money as possible.

Plus, we have a new guide on the Benefit Eligibility Screening Tool, which can be used to make sure you are earning all the Social Security benefits you might be entitled to.

As we do in this space every day, we’ll also spend time bringing you the latest news on taxes and tax refunds.

The April 18 deadline for filing your 2021 tax returns if very much in the rearview mirror now, but that means it’s now time to focus on getting your tax refund and we’ll explain how to do that as quickly as possible.

Also, don’t worry if you forgot about the deadline and didn’t pay your taxes yet because that can still be solved without costly penalties. We also have guides that outline how to do that.

There really is a lot to discuss here on this Wednesday’s live blog on the USA’s latest financial news, as there is every day, so follow along with all of our updates.

As is always the case in our live blogs, the most recent updates are those nearest the top.

