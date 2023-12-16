Valorant update 6.08 PATCH NOTES – Big changes for Gekko, Shorty and Killjoy – Express

Valorant fans can download a brand new update on PC. Valorant update 6.08 re-introduces Bind in Unrated and Competitive modes, removes Icebox and makes a variety of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes. However, the biggest changes have been made to characters like Killjoy, Gekko and Shorty. Killjoy’s abilities have been altered to better interact with the environment, while improvements have been made to Gekko’s audio. Elsewhere, fans will notice a variety of changes to Shorty’s various skins. You can see the full list of upgrades in the Valorant update 6.08 patch notes below.• Wingman– Audio improvements to Wingman’s (Q) plant and defuse audio.– The audio cues for Wingman’s spike and defuse sound were unclear during hectic combat situations.– This should help make those audio cues standout.• We’ve updated Gekko’s in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.• Nanoswarm (C)– Nanoswarm reveal radius increased 350 >> 525– Nanoswarm audio has been updated.– Audio loop now also turns off when disabled as a result of Killjoy being killed or suppressed.– Improved feedback for the enemy when they destroy Nanoswarm.– Nanoswarm is now revealed when it is disabled.• Other Abilities– Updated visuals for Killjoy’s ultimate Lockdown (X) being destroyed.– Removed the yellow warning UI Indicator for enemies Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).– Updated deactivate sounds for Killjoy’s Turret (E) and Alarmbot (Q) to make them more distinct.• Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E), Orbital Strike (X), and Omen’s From the Shadows (X) ability have updated targeting visuals to help players with precision placement on the map.• We have upgraded several Shorty models, including the default Shorty, to get them up to par visually with the rest of our weapons.• Players who own any of the following will notice an updated Shorty:– Default Shorty– Wunderkind Shorty– Sidekick Shorty– Karabasan Shorty– Prism II Shorty– Doodle Buds Shorty• The newly updated Bind rotates into Competitive and Unrated queues.• Icebox rotates out of Competitive and Unrated queues.• Fixed an issue where “Kick ally off” displays while defusing the Spike.• Fixed a visual bug where the Spike progress bar for planting or defusing would speed up or reset while defusing.• Fixed an issue where Yoru couldn’t drop his weapon while using Dimensional Drift (X).• (Fixed in Patch 6.07) Fixed a bug where the add/remove friend button wasn’t available when right clicking a party member who had “Hide my name outside my party” setting turned on.• (Fixed in Patch 6.07) Fixed a bug where banned players would not get removed from your party.• Fixed a bug where party invites that were no longer valid were sometimes still showing as active for players.• Fixed a bug where Team and All chat logs would be wiped after a match. Thank you to our Redditors for alerting us to this one.• Fixed a bug where punctuation marks were not correctly displayed when in-game language is Thai.SEARCHCONNECT WITH USTODAY’S PAPERSee today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.EXPRESS.CO.UK

