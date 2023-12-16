What's New on HBO Max in May 2023 – Lifehacker

I regret to inform you that this is the last time I’ll be able to let you know what new shows and movies are coming to HBO Max in the next month, because Warner Bros. Discovery is unfortunately going through with the very silly plan to launch a new app combining what used to be HBO Max with what used to be Discovery+. They are calling it “Max,” it launches May 23, and it’s all still annoying.

Unfortunately, HBO Max isn’t exactly getting a great sendoff either—May is definitely a quiet month for the streaming service, with only a handful of premieres worth noting. Though one of them is the third season launch of what is unquestionably one of the best comedies on TV right now, so that’s something.

I am of course referring to The Other Two (May 4), which follows the adult fuckup siblings of a Justin Bieber-esque social media pop star as they claw and scape for their own slice of notoriety. It’s a lacerating satire of Hollywood, social media, and our generally vacuous, fame-obsessed culture, perfectly performed (leads Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke manage to generate real pathos for their kind of terrible, lazy but always striving toward entitlement characters), and so sharply written. Watch it so Max is forced to renew it.

And though I haven’t seen a frame of it outside of a trailer, I am also confident the limited series White House Plumbers (May 1) will totally deliver. Given it’s a political satire about the Nixon White House’s bumbling efforts to cover up the Watergate scandal and it comes from the team behind Veep and The Thick of It, it’s hardly a risky bet.

Here’s everything else coming to HBO Max in May—but no list of what’s leaving. Perhaps Warner Bros. Discovery decided it’s best to stop drawing attention to that.

Titles with (HBO) next to them are available on HBO and HBO Max; everything else is exclusive to HBO Max.

Arriving May 1

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

Arriving May 2

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1

ERUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)

Arriving May 3

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Arriving May 4

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Arriving May 5

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

Arriving May 8

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

Arriving May 11

Rick and Morty, Season 6

Arriving May 14

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

Arriving May 15

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

Arriving May 16

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

Arriving May 19

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

Arriving May 20

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Arriving May 22

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

Joel Cunningham is Lifehacker’s Deputy Editor. Previously, he was the Managing Editor of content marketing for Barnes & Noble, where he also founded The Barnes & Noble Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog and published a novelette by the Malaysian fantasy author Zen Cho that won a Hugo Award in 2019. At the start of his career, Joel won awards of his own from the Illinois Press Association for his work as a local journalist. He currently lives in Brooklyn, NY.

Lifehacker has been a go-to source of tech help and life advice since 2005. Our mission is to offer reliable tech help and credible, practical, science-based life advice to help you live better.

© 2001-2023 Ziff Davis, LLC., A ZIFF DAVIS COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Lifehacker is a federally registered trademark of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of Lifehacker. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

Lifehacker supports Group Black and its mission to increase greater diversity in media voices and media ownerships.

source