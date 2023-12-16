Microsoft releases first Windows 11 ISO making clean install of Windows 11 possible (to Insiders). – guru3d.com

Published 2021-08-20 08:08 by Hilbert Hagedoorn

Microsoft introduced Windows 11 back in June days after Insiders received the first beta. The developer has provided the first ISO of the new operating system for beta testers to download. This allows for a clean install of the OS rather than an upgrade.

Specifically, Microsoft claims that this Windows 11 version with build number 22000.132 should provide an entirely new out of the box experience (OOBE). From the minute the Windows 11 PC is powered on, the newly designed setup interface is “intended to arouse excitement.” Once installed, the new Get Started software should prove to be extremely useful in getting the system up and running quickly.

Anyone interested in getting started with this Windows 11 ISO must first enlist in the Windows Insider program and ensure that their computer meets the (tight) system requirements. You can sign up here (Microsoft account) and then you get a link to download the iso.

