Google's Bard vs OpenAI's ChatGPT: First Looks and How To Get Early Access Through Google's Waitlist – Yahoo Finance

Google has just entered the AI chatbot game with its new product called Bard, which aims to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft Corp’s chatbot on the Bing search engine. By introducing Bard, Google wants to strengthen its presence in the AI chatbot industry and maintain its position as the top search engine.
The generative AI scene has seen massive traction since ChatGPT’s release. Microsoft invested $10 billion into OpenAI. Ycombinator, the top startup accelerator in the world had about 25% of their class in the generative AI space, and AI was a much larger portion altogether. RAD AI has raised over $3 million from thousands of retail investors on Wefunder. And hundreds of other examples of substantial traction in the space. Now, Google is getting in on the space with Bard.
Google stated that Bard is an early AI experiment designed to increase productivity, spur creativity and encourage curiosity. With Bard, users can receive tips, explanations or creative assistance for tasks such as drafting blog posts.
One interesting detail about Bard is that it is powered by a research large language model (LLM), which is a lightweight and optimized version of LaMDA. This means that Bard has been specifically designed to handle language-based tasks and provide users with more accurate and relevant responses. With Bard’s powerful capabilities, Google hopes to provide a more engaging and helpful user experience for its customers.
Bard is designed to function as an added experience to Google Search, offering users the option to verify responses or explore sources across the web. The AI chatbot operates as a separate webpage, featuring a single question box instead of being integrated into Google’s search engine.
By taking this approach, Google is able to embrace new AI technology while preserving the profitability of its search engine business. This strategy allows the company to remain competitive in the AI chatbot space while maintaining its dominant position in the search engine market.
It’s generating a lot of buzz, but Google is taking a cautious approach to its release. They want to address concerns over the reliability and unpredictability of chatbots demonstrated by competitors.
While ChatGPT, the technology behind Bard, is pretty amazing, it’s not always right — even when it thinks it is. This can be a problem because ChatGPT can sound convincing, but the information it provides may not always be accurate. Plus, with billions of results contributing to its responses, it can be tough to determine where the information is coming from.
To mitigate these issues, Google is allowing users to choose from a few different drafts of Bard’s response. They’re also encouraging collaboration by allowing users to ask follow-up questions or request alternative answers.
Bard is upfront about its limitations. When you first visit the Bard page, you’ll see a message at the top that reads: “I’m Bard, your creative and helpful collaborator. I have limitations and won’t always get it right, but your feedback will help me improve.”
This transparency is a great approach, as it sets expectations right away. It’s important to recognize that chatbot technology isn’t perfect, and that’s okay. Bard is there to collaborate with you and provide creative and helpful responses, but it won’t always be spot on. That’s where your feedback comes in — the more you use Bard and provide input, the better it will become.
With its openness about its limitations and willingness to improve, it’s a promising addition to the chatbot world.
If you want to give the experimental version of Google Bard a try, you can sign up on its official website at https://bard.google.com/. To get started, you’ll need to sign in with a Google account. Once you’re signed in, click on the blue “Join waitlist” button to be added to the waitlist.
