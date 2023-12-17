GTA 6 development underway with possible $1 Billion Budget | Insider teases Summer Update – Spiel Times

GTA 6 has been all the buzz lately in the gaming community as more and more rumors are being teased. It’s understandable where all the hype is coming from, seen as the last game in the franchise, GTA 5, was released way back in 2013. The latest news about GTA 6 is that the game is being developed with a possible $1 billion USD budget. Alongside the rumor about the game’s budget, an insider has also shared that Rockstar may announce an update about GTA 6 this summer.

GTA 6’s development reportedly has a budget of $1 billion USD

Fans of the GTA games have been heavily anticipating any news about GTA 6’s release. Recently, there have been talks regarding the game’s budget, and it looks like it will be bigger than Rockstar’s budget for GTA 5. According to the rumors, GTA 6 is on track to be the most expensive game ever developed because of its $1 billion USD budget.

The hacker claims that the budget for the game has already exceeded $2 billion USD. This budget already includes the costs needed for production, marketing, and the possible online mode included in the game.

Given how GTA 5’s online mode has been widely successful, it would be impossible for Rockstar not to include the same mode in their upcoming game.

Popular GTA YouTuber INTER has also shared their insights on this. According to the YouTuber, the total budget for GTA 6 has already exceeded $1 billion USD. The rumors on Twitter and other online forums seem to have correctly guessed the amount of money Rockstar is putting into this project.

There are also talks that 1/4 of the budget is dedicated to GTA 6’s development alone. This means that the development budget for GTA 6 is $250 million USD. The rest will then be distributed to marketing, production, and distribution.

Why is the game’s budget so big?



Let’s face it, GTA 6 is shaping up to be Rockstar Games’ most ambitious project. From all the leaks we’ve seen so far, plenty of exciting things are in store for players once the game is released. Here are some of the possible reasons why GTA 6 has that big of a budget:

Leaks of the map in GTA 6 show that it’s large. Some leaks claim the game’s map will mix iconic GTA cities and locations. In GTA 6, there’s a chance that we can see a revamped look of Liberty City, Vice City, and other iconic locations in the GTA franchise.

Some sources also claim that the game’s map will be bigger than the one in Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5. If you’ve already played RDR 2, you might better understand what’s coming in GTA 6.

Rockstar is also known for including easter eggs in random locations on the map. The amount of work and attention to detail needed for that can already justify the game’s rumored budget.

GTA 6 is also expected to release on next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S). Developing a game with impressive and seamless graphics will require top-notch technology. We can also expect more realistic physics, ray tracing, and other features that will give players an immersive experience.

Rockstar may release an update about GTA 6 this Summer

Last month, a credible GTA insider called Tez2 mentioned an interesting thing in the GTAForums. According to Tez2, Rockstar may reveal more details about GTA 6 sometime before July or August. There are also possibilities that Rockstar will include hints related to GTA 6 in the summer update for GTA Online.

Fans also hope this will be true because of an alleged document from someone at Take-Two Interactive. Apparently, the marketing director has reached out to a hotel in Miami to put up an ad for their triple A game. However, other netizens are skeptical about this since it’s possible that a member of the community faked the document.

Nonetheless, GTA 6 fans are waiting for any update from Rockstar Games regarding the game’s development.

Do you think the $1 billion USD budget for GTA 6 is real? What could Rockstar Games be planning with that amount of money? Feel free to share your thoughts with us and other gamers in the comments below! For more content, stay with us, here at Spiel Times.

