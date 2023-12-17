While We Still Wait For The Pixel 8 To Come Out, The Google Pixel 8a Rears Itself In Latest Real-Life Photos – Wccftech

The Google Pixel 8 series is going to go official on October 4th, next month. While we know that Google only has two phones scheduled to launch on the day, it appears that a third offering also exists, but Google might not unveil it at the event. The device I am talking about is the Pixel 8a, the supposedly affordable version of its two elder siblings, and the phone has now leaked in real-life photos showing a rounded design.

The images are coming from a Twitter user, and they show the latest Pixel 8a. The phone looks a lot like its elder siblings, with the biggest difference being much more rounded corners on the phone. Sadly, the images don’t really tell a lot, even though we can see the phone from the front and the back. The bezels also give us a hint that this is, in fact, an a-series device, but again, we cannot say anything for sure at the moment.

Google Pixel 8A codename Akita

The Pixel 8a in question is codenamed Akita and is said to carry a Tensor G3, which should not be an issue because Google has been using the same Tensor chipsets that are found in the main-series devices, so I am not surprised that the Tensor G3 is the choice here. You can look at a few more pictures below:

Honestly, I like how the Pixel 8a looks, but I would highly suggest that this be taken with a grain of salt. If the phone is real, it will most likely be announced sometime next year and not at the event next month. It’s nice to see that Google has already prepared the device. Now, we can confirm that this is not a dummy because the pictures do reveal the display turned on, so it could be a working pre-production unit, but still, I am glad that Google is already thinking ahead.

The Pixel 8 series will be launching on October 4th at the Made by Google event. Accompanying the devices will be the Pixel Watch 2 and maybe new colors for the Pixel Buds. We will keep you posted as we learn more about what Google has planned.

News Source: Abhishek Yadav

