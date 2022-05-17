Apple TV+ shares first trailer for 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Unconventional love story “Cha Cha Real Smooth” gets its first trailer from Apple TV+, premiering on June 17.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is an upcoming romance movie streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Apple acquired the rights to stream the movie earlier in 2022.

It centers around Andrew, a fresh out of college 22-year-old with no prospects for the future, stuck living at home with his family in New Jersey. His life changes when he’s hired as a motivational dancer at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates.

At one of these parties, he befriends Domino and her daughter Lola, who makes him realize the future he wants. The trailer shows how a complicated love triangle begins between Domino, her fiance, and Andrew.

Cooper Raiff writes, directs, and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” premieres on June 17 for Apple TV+ subscribers and in select theaters. A subscription costs $4.99 per month or it is included with any tier of the Apple One subscription bundle.

