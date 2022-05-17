Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro With Titanium Build To Take On Apple Watch; Expected Launch, Features – Gizbot

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 series comprising the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic last year. Now, the South Korean tech giant seems to be launching the Galaxy Watch 5 series soon. This time, Samsung will reportedly bring the Pro variant instead of the Classic variant.

However, the brand has not shared any details regarding the Watch 5 series as of now. The leaked info has brought details of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Let’s dive into details.

As per tipster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro later this year with premium and stronger materials. Ice Universe states that the Watch 5 Pro will come with a sapphire glass and titanium build. This also gives us an idea that the watch might carry a premium price tag. Apart from this nothing is known about the Watch Pro model at this moment.

On the other hand, the standard Watch 5 is tipped to flaunt a new design. It is also expected to come in 40mm and 42mm sizes. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the Galaxy Watch 5 will skip the body temperature sensor. The Watch 5 might run WearOS like the previous gen. Besides, the Watch 5 is said to carry a similar price tag to the Galaxy Watch 4 which was launched at a starting price of Rs. 23,999.

To recall, the Galaxy Watch 4 has a 1.4-inch (450×450 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass DX protection. It runs One UI Watch 3, based on the Wear OS and the Exynos W920 SoC paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. It packs a 361 mAh battery unit, so, we expect the Galaxy Watch 5 might pack a larger battery. Other aspects include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, smart notifications, electrocardiogram (ECG), etc.

The launch timeline of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is still unknown at this moment. However, Samsung usually launches its watch at the August event. We expect the Galaxy Watch 5 series will also go official in August 2022. It’s better to take this as a hint and stay tuned for more updates on the same.

