Amazon Prime New Releases Coming in August 2023 – PureWow

If you’re growing tired of all the mystery shows, romantic comedies and haunted flicks that are currently occupying your streaming queue, then you’re in for a real treat. Prime Video is teasing a complete list of new shows and movies that will hit Amazon in August 2023.
The slate is full of classic movies, like Charlie St. Cloud, Dirty Harry, Saw, The Addams Family and When Harry Met Sally. There are also loads of new releases that might pique your interest, like Red, White & Royal Blue and Shelter.
Keep reading for our top four picks from Amazon Prime’s new releases, followed by a complete list of TV shows and movies that are coming to the streaming service beginning August 1.
1. The Many Saints of Newark
The film hit theaters in 2021, but if you didn’t get a chance to watch it (or want to see it again), be sure to tune in. The movie is a sequel to The Sopranos, and it takes place during the Newark riots in the ’60s. The role of young Tony Soprano is played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael.
2. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
If you love Heartland, you need to watch this heartwarming miniseries about a girl who’s sent to live with her grandmother on a farm after the sudden death of her parents.
3. Red, White & Royal Blue
Based on the best-selling book by Casey McQuiston, the story revolves around America’s First Son (Taylor Zakhar Perez) as he meets and falls for a prince (Nicholas Galitzine). The question is: How will their families react?
4. Harlan Coben’s Shelter
Meet Mickey (played by Jaden Michael), a teenager who’s begrudgingly living with his aunt while his mom is in rehab. Mickey begins to question his own reality when a mysterious woman claims his father isn’t dead after all.
August 1
3 Idiotas
A Shot in the Dark
Amadeus
American Gigolo
Behind the Sun
Braddock: Missing in Action III
Cahill: U.S. Marshall
Cantinflas
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato’s Land
City of Men
City Slickers
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Dirty Harry
Filth
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest
Gonzo
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I Wish
I’m Still Here
Killers
Me, Myself and Irene
Missing In Action
Missing In Action II: The Beginning
Monster’s Ball
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Pinero
Posse
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Rumor Has It
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
The Addams Family
The Black Stallion
The Day of the Jackal
The Goonies
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Many Saints of Newark
The Punisher
The Watch
Things To Do in Denver When You’re Dead
Traffic
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina’s Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
What a Girl Wants
When Harry Met Sally
Ya veremos
Yes Man
August 4
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
August 8
Bones and All
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey
August 11
2 Guns
Red, White & Royal Blue
August 15
Cocaine Bear
Of an Age
August 18
Unseen
Harlan Coben’s Shelter
New Bandits
August 22
The Black Demon
August 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Red
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
August 29
Champions
Snowpiercer
Women Talking
August 31
Camino A Marte
Honor Society
Volverte a ver
7 Shows Like ‘Shrinking’ If You’re All Caught Up on the Hit Apple TV+ Series
Amazon Prime New Releases Coming in August 2023 – PureWow
If you’re growing tired of all the mystery shows, romantic comedies and haunted flicks that are currently occupying your streaming queue, then you’re in for a real treat. Prime Video is teasing a complete list of new shows and movies that will hit Amazon in August 2023.