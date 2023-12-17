Amazon Prime New Releases Coming in August 2023 – PureWow

If you’re growing tired of all the mystery shows, romantic comedies and haunted flicks that are currently occupying your streaming queue, then you’re in for a real treat. Prime Video is teasing a complete list of new shows and movies that will hit Amazon in August 2023.

The slate is full of classic movies, like Charlie St. Cloud, Dirty Harry, Saw, The Addams Family and When Harry Met Sally. There are also loads of new releases that might pique your interest, like Red, White & Royal Blue and Shelter.

Keep reading for our top four picks from Amazon Prime’s new releases, followed by a complete list of TV shows and movies that are coming to the streaming service beginning August 1.

1. The Many Saints of Newark

The film hit theaters in 2021, but if you didn’t get a chance to watch it (or want to see it again), be sure to tune in. The movie is a sequel to The Sopranos, and it takes place during the Newark riots in the ’60s. The role of young Tony Soprano is played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael.

2. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

If you love Heartland, you need to watch this heartwarming miniseries about a girl who’s sent to live with her grandmother on a farm after the sudden death of her parents.

3. Red, White & Royal Blue

Based on the best-selling book by Casey McQuiston, the story revolves around America’s First Son (Taylor Zakhar Perez) as he meets and falls for a prince (Nicholas Galitzine). The question is: How will their families react?

4. Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Meet Mickey (played by Jaden Michael), a teenager who’s begrudgingly living with his aunt while his mom is in rehab. Mickey begins to question his own reality when a mysterious woman claims his father isn’t dead after all.

August 1

3 Idiotas

A Shot in the Dark

Amadeus

American Gigolo

Behind the Sun

Braddock: Missing in Action III

Cahill: U.S. Marshall

Cantinflas

Charlie St. Cloud

Chato’s Land

City of Men

City Slickers

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Dirty Harry

Filth

Frost/Nixon

Galaxy Quest

Gonzo

Hazlo Como Hombre

Hollywood: The Great Stars

I Wish

I’m Still Here

Killers

Me, Myself and Irene

Missing In Action

Missing In Action II: The Beginning

Monster’s Ball

One for the Money

Paranormal Activity 2

Pinero

Posse

Punisher: War Zone

Red 2

Red Dawn

Rio

Rio 2

Road to El Dorado

Rumor Has It

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Stealth

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Swordfish

The Addams Family

The Black Stallion

The Day of the Jackal

The Goonies

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Many Saints of Newark

The Punisher

The Watch

Things To Do in Denver When You’re Dead

Traffic

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Valentina’s Wedding

Walking Tall: The Payback

What a Girl Wants

When Harry Met Sally

Ya veremos

Yes Man

August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

August 8

Bones and All

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey

August 11

2 Guns

Red, White & Royal Blue

August 15

Cocaine Bear

Of an Age

August 18

Unseen

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

New Bandits

August 22

The Black Demon

August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Red

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

August 29

Champions

Snowpiercer

Women Talking

August 31

Camino A Marte

Honor Society

Volverte a ver

