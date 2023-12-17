Amazon's newest smart speaker is only $25 today – SFGATE

Echo Pop Smart Speaker – $24.99 at Amazon

Smart speakers have become a norm in recent years, with Alexa-enabled devices at the forefront. They offer an easy and budget-friendly way to turn any home into a smart home and allow for more control over your environment. Right now at Amazon, the newest addition to the Echo lineup, the Echo Pop, is on sale for $24.99 (38% off).

Echo Pop Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa – $24.99 ($15.00 off; originally $39.99)

The Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker that’s designed for small spaces and single rooms like bathrooms, bedrooms, or other cramped spots. Don’t let its mini stature fool you, however, as it delivers impressive sound quality for its size. Plus, the Echo Pop has Alexa built-in, turning your home into a smart home with voice control.

All you have to do is say “Alexa” to get the ball rolling. Once the speaker wakes up, a blue light at the top illuminates to let you know its ready for instructions. From there, you can ask Alexa to play music, give you updates on the weather, offer a quick rundown of the news, and more. If you have something like a standard Echo that acts as a smart hub, you can also use this speaker to control your smart devices such as lights, security devices, and more.

Shop the Echo Pop Smart Speaker at Amazon

