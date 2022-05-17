How to edit the Windows 11 start menu back to Windows 10 – BollyInside

This tutorial is about How to edit the Windows 11 start menu back to Windows 10. We will try our best so that you understand this guide. I hope you like this blog, How to edit the Windows 11 start menu back to Windows 10. If your answer is yes, please do share after reading this.

Windows 11 is just around the corner and a leaked build has given us a glimpse of Microsoft’s next-generation operating system ahead of its official launch next week. A new change in Windows 11 is a redesigned start menu with a floating centered user interface. Well, if you’re not a big fan of the new Start menu in Windows 11, you’ve come to the right place. At the time of this writing, you’ll need to rely on Registry Editor to restore the old Windows 10 Start menu with live tiles, and Microsoft MVP Rafael Rivera was the first to point out this possibility.

However, we might expect Microsoft to add a switch in the Settings app to make this process easier for Windows 11 users. We’ll update this post when Microsoft adds this change. Although the new Start menu isn’t as customizable as the one in Windows 10, there are ways to make it look and work the way you want.

If that’s not enough, consider jumping to a Windows 11 Start menu alternative like Start 11 and Start All Back to recreate a more traditional Start menu and customize the look, layout, colors, and other elements.

