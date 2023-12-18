International Space Station Gallery – NASA

The International Space Station was photographed by ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet from the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft after undocking on Nov. 8, 2021. Pesquet, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Aki Hoshide executed a fly around maneuver to take pictures of the orbiting laboratory before returning to Earth after 199 days in space as part of Expeditions 65 and 66.

View imagery from Expedition 69 with the first long-term crew member from UAE (United Arab Emirates), that welcomed the second private astronaut mission from Axiom Space, and conducted numerous spacewalks

The four members of SpaceX Crew-6 launched to space aboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on March 2, 2023. The quartet docked to the station one day later joining the crew as Expedition 68/69 flight engineers.

See imagery from over 260 spacewalks that have taken place at the space station for maintenance and assembly since 1999.

See astronauts conducting advanced research that can only be done in space due to the lack of gravity. The microgravity environment provides unique insights helping doctors prevent and treat Earth-bound conditions, as well as protect astronaut health during long-term space missions.

Expedition crew members and external station cameras take pictures of the Earth at all hours of the day capturing our planet’s beauty and nature’s devastation. From glittering cities at night, desert oases, active volcanoes, to storms churning above the oceans, the orbital residents have an awe-inspiring view of the many colors and textures of our home planet.

With each expedition to the International Space Station, the crew takes images of the Earth views, the orbiting station, their daily lives aboard and the experiments they conducted during their stay, plus so much more. Check out galleries of these images organized by theme, Expedition number,

The Gateway to Astronaut Photography hosts the best and most complete online collection of astronaut photographs of the Earth from 1961 through the present. Crew members on the International Space Station photograph the Earth with educators and scientists working on a daily basis to acquire the beautiful astronaut photography seen all over the media.

